Test report: Contact lenses – fluoride in the eye – GREAT!

Contact lenses and harmful substances? Are there connections here? Actually impossible, because where are the substances supposed to get to or into the contact lenses? And which substances could be considered here?

There is now unpleasant news from the US, where research has found that soft contact lenses all contain organic fluoride. And they seem to be doing it quite well. Because the concentrations were 50,000 times higher than the limit values ​​for drinking water [1].

This statement was based on a recently published study [2], in which 18 different types of soft contact lenses were examined for toxic “forever chemicals”. The focus here is on PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds). These are organic compounds in which the usual hydrogen atoms on the carbon skeleton have been replaced by fluorine atoms. Some of these diverse PFAS are carcinogenic. Others weaken the immune system, increase cholesterol levels and the risk of metabolic diseases, especially obesity and diabetes. Further on the list of possible secondary diseases are cardiovascular diseases, infertility in men and women, a particularly increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer, an increased risk of asthma and allergies in children, growth disorders, learning disorders and behavioral disorders in children, hormonal imbalances, thyroid dysfunction, etc .

None of the variants of PFAS that occur come close to having a natural origin, they were all industrially produced. And they are also hardly degradable under environmental conditions. The term “sustainable” takes on a whole new meaning here!

The test result

All of the contact lenses that were sent in and examined turned out to be “dumps” for organic fluorine compounds to a greater or lesser extent. The tests showed that 44% of the contact lenses contained more than 4,000 parts per million (ppm) of organic fluorine.

The researchers also found that all of the contact lenses contained more than 100 parts per million organic fluorine, which is about 50,000 times the highest level considered safe in drinking water by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (0.002 ppm).

By the way: According to Wikipedia, there are no specific limit values ​​for PFAS in Germany and there is also no obligation for water suppliers in our country to test the drinking water they supply for PFAS. In 2006, the Federal Environment Agency issued a recommendation for maximum values, whereby 5.0 micrograms per liter and higher should no longer be used as drinking water. This corresponds to a ppm value of 0.005.

Back to the US and the study:

In addition to the fact that all contact lens brands examined had extremely high PFAS values, the range of these values ​​was downright “breathtaking”. Because it ranged from 105 ppm as the lowest value to 20,700 ppm, i.e. 200 times the lowest value.

The most popular contact lens brands in the US are Acuvue, Alcon and Coopervision. For these brands there were no uniform PFAS values ​​in their own range, but here too there was a wide range of variations.

22 percent of the contact lenses tested (four out of 18) had levels above 18,000 ppm. And as previously mentioned, 44 percent of the contact lenses tested showed PFAS levels of 4000 ppm and above.

How does PFAS get into contact lenses?

This does not appear to be an impurity, although the extraordinarily high concentrations discussed above speak against it. According to the American Chemical Society, contact lenses are typically made from a combination of poly(methyl methacrylate), silicones, and fluoropolymers (which are typically PFAS) to create a softer material. These materials allow oxygen to enter the eye through the lens.

Based on the levels of organic fluorine found in contact lenses (between 105 and 20,700 ppm), it can be assumed that fluoropolymers are used in different ways and in different amounts depending on the function of the contact lens. This means that contact lens manufacturers add these chemicals because they perform a specific function, e.g. B. improve oxygen permeability to a greater extent than water alone.

Not so bad – the “blind” optician

According to the CDC [3] More than 45 million Americans wear contact lenses, with about 90 percent wearing soft contact lenses. Given these numbers, it might be appropriate to examine the safety of these vision aids in relation to PFAS. But there seems to have been no research on this at all.

A holistic optician, Dr. Grossman, quoted, who, in a completely non-holistic and conventional medical manner, provides the crude proof that so many PFAS in contact lenses must be completely harmless. Why do you think they are harmless? Answer: Because in his 43 years of practice he has not seen a contact lens wearer develop an eye condition (or subsequently suffer from protruding ears) as a result.

I’m sorry, what? Nobody said that these contact lenses cause eye diseases. However, the list of diseases that can be triggered by PFAS includes diseases that opticians tend not to deal with (see above). Why is a “holistic” optician blind in this eye?

This is followed by another industry rescue attempt by the “holistic” optician, claiming that each manufacturer uses different materials and therefore the study could not determine whether there were contact lenses that contained fewer chemicals.

Again, the study didn’t set out to determine PFAS levels in contact lenses that hadn’t been tested, but had been tested. And these results, especially for the market-leading products, are clear enough that there is good reason to take a closer look and not turn a blind eye to the problem.

How much the intake of fluorides can “obscure” health and to what extent, I have explained in these articles:

