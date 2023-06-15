Test to understand if your brain is trained: what is the discount applied by the merchant?

Check how your brain is doing with logic and calculations through this test: what discount did the shopkeeper apply?

Are you good with i numbers or when it comes to reasoning in this area do you feel lost and prefer to give up even before you’ve tried? Whatever your answer to this question, know that you should never give up because logical skills must also be trained. Il brain it must be kept active whenever the opportunity arises and a good test can only help you to this end.

The web offers so many games which require to be solved concentration and a certain analytical ability and today we have one for you that is really interesting. You will have to be able, possibly in about thirty seconds, to understand which discount the trader who was the protagonist of the test has chosen to apply. It is forbidden to rush into giving the answer: haste is not a friend of reasoning and can only complicate things.

Test, test your brain: what discount did the merchant apply?

To avoid having to close his business damaged by the pandemic, the famous shopkeeper has thought of a strategy to revive sales, which have been declining lately. He increased the costs of the store’s items by 20% and then displayed a sign in the window that read “20% discount on all merchandise. Now the question is: how much will the original prices be discounted?

A question to think about with due calm and making use of all your logical resources to try not to make mistakes. Before discovering the solution, however, we remind you that, whatever the outcome of your test, the exercise you dedicated some of your time to was not useless at all, quite the contrary! Continuing to try games and quizzes similar, you can only improve and become more and more ready and quick in reasoning.

The answer that many do not arrive at because they make the mistake of further complicating the logical process through convoluted and useless calculations is this: the discount applied by the merchant is 4% on the starting prices. To explain what this answer comes from, just give a very simple example: let’s say that an item costs money 50 euro. And that, by increasing the price by 20%, we arrive at 60 euro; with a 20% discount, the price will be 48 euros or 4% less on the initial 50 euros. Brilliant gimmick, right?