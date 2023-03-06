Dexcom Germany GmbH

As a provider of real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) systems, Dexcom is committed to giving diabetes a voice and connecting people living with this metabolic disease. In order to familiarize the diabetes community with the latest in-house technology, to offer a platform for the exchange of experiences and a look behind the scenes and to show that one is not alone with diabetes, the company invited to the Warrior Event in Berlin. In addition to the joint exchange on the subject, a flight in the wind tunnel with the new Dexcom G7 sensor could also be completed.

In Germany, around 9 million people are affected by the metabolic disease diabetes.(1) Therefore, it is particularly important for Dexcom to provide education and to help the diabetes community to feel more seen and heard. “It is important to us to bring people with diabetes together and to offer them a platform for mutual exchange. Through events such as the Warrior Event or our social media network, we strengthen the diabetes community and show them that they are not alone with this metabolic disease are,” says Dr. Michael Struck, General Manager Dexcom Deutschland GmbH (Interim) and Marketing Director D|A|CH|SLO. “Modern diabetes management is not only about providing smart technology, but also about empowering and supporting the community.” The fact that Dexcom takes the needs of the community seriously was also demonstrated by the company in the development of its latest sensor generation: its smallest and slimmest sensor to date, the Dexcom G7 sensor, is based on simple application(2) and user-friendliness and is characterized, for example, by a shorter warm-up phase(2) of less than 30 minutes and an additional 12-hour tolerance time for changing the sensor(2). This leaves more time for the essentials in life, such as hobbies, friends or family, and everyday life can be made easier.(3,4,#) Dexcom Warrior Matthias Steiner*, Olympic weightlifting champion, is also affected by type 1 diabetes – and uses the new Dexcom G7: “Above all, I’m a fan of the course of the curve and the time in range – i.e. the time in the target area, which can be seen in traffic light colors. The system always gives me an overview of whether I’m moving within the framework or whether I shouldn’t change small things. I’m happy at the moment, but haven’t been able to do enough sport in the last few weeks and haven’t quite reached my personal time in range.” He really enjoyed exchanging ideas with other warriors at the event.

Dexcom Warrior Community: You’re not alone with diabetes

In order to present the Dexcom G7 to interested parties and to show people with diabetes that they are not alone with the metabolic disease, the company organized the Dexcom Warrior Event in Berlin on February 24th, 2023. On this day, the participants were able to get to know the latest sensor generation better during a product presentation and technical briefing, just like in the doctor’s office, listen to first-hand reports from Dexcom users and exchange ideas with members of the Warrior community.

The Dexcom Warrior program is a global community of Dexcom system users that connects and empowers people with diabetes. She supports them and their families and loved ones in collecting information about diabetes, communicating it and motivating others to do the same. Around 20,000 people with diabetes worldwide belong to the Warrior community. Timur Oruz°, German national hockey player, Olympic bronze medalist and current world champion in field hockey, is also a convinced and committed member. As an athlete, Timur always has to make sure to keep his glucose levels in the target range so that he is able to perform at his best.

If you would like to learn more about Dexcom Warriors or participate in the program yourself, go to www.dexcom.com/de-DE/dexcom-warriors Further information.

Try it yourself: In the 10-day test program, people with diabetes can see for themselves how easy it is to make more informed decisions and achieve better diabetes management with the new rtCGM system. More under www.dexcom.com

Statements: What is the Dexcom Warrior Community?

Pricilla Thomsen-Henrich, Marketing Specialist at Dexcom: “The Dexcom Warrior Community includes thousands of warriors around the world who inspire others by living their best life, even with diabetes, and share their stories of their personal experiences. It’s a community that comes together to share, support and to spread a message of strength and optimism to other people living with diabetes and their families and loved ones, thereby raising awareness of diabetes.”

* Matthias Steiner is a paid brand ambassador for Dexcom.

° Timur Oruz is a paid brand ambassador for Dexcom.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. enables people to manage their diabetes through innovative real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) systems. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has grown into one of the leading providers of technologies for diabetes care. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers and providers, Dexcom strives to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. rtCGM systems are medical devices that can display patients’ tissue glucose levels (including rate of change and direction) during the day and night. Dexcom rtCGM takes some of the guesswork out of making diabetes treatment decisions and provides our users with more peace of mind.

