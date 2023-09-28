Test winner: Debeka health insurance with 96 percent satisfied customers

Koblenz – Debeka health insurance has the most satisfied customers in the industry. This has now been confirmed by the current Customer Monitor Germany, which is published annually by ServiceBarometer AG. In comparison, Debeka achieved a “grade” of 2.11, the top value of all private health insurers examined. With 96 percent of satisfied customers, Germany’s largest private health insurance company is back at the top after a year’s break: 69 percent of Debeka customers were impressed by Debeka – they were even completely satisfied or very satisfied. 27 percent were satisfied with the Debeka. Only four percent said they were less satisfied or dissatisfied. The customer monitor determines satisfaction using a five-point scale from 1 (completely satisfied) to 5 (dissatisfied).

For the study, the customer monitor not only asked insured people about so-called global satisfaction, but also about the topics of intention to re-elect, long-term loyalty and intention to recommend, among other things. In all of the categories mentioned, Debeka was able to score with the best values ​​in the industry.

“Due to our cooperative nature, we have always placed our members at the center of our actions. Your satisfaction is our top priority. The current customer monitor study shows that we live by this idea and that our service pays off. Our new performance app, which we introduced in spring 2023, has certainly had a positive impact on the satisfaction of our members,” says Thomas Brahm, CEO of Debeka.

For the Customer Monitor Germany 2023, a total of 28,439 consumers were surveyed in January, April and July 2023 about their satisfaction with companies from different industries. The global satisfaction rating is based on the question “How satisfied are you overall with the provider you (mainly) use?” It is measured based on a methodology that is comparable across years and countries.