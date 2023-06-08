Testicular cancer in footballers: increased occurrence during the summer break was the reason for …

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Several football professionals made their testicular cancer public during the summer break in 2022

Medical study published on a possible connection between the time of year and the time of diagnosis

There is no seasonal accumulation

Approximately 4,100 men in Germany develop testicular cancer every year. This makes it one of the rarer cancers in men. Men between the ages of 20 and 40 are mostly affected. Last year, between May and September, four football professionals made their testicular cancer public. First Timo Baumgartl from Union Berlin, followed by Marco Richter and Jean-Paul Boetius from Herta BSC and Sébastien Haller from BVB. This accumulation gave reason to look for a connection here.

Prof. Dr. Klaus-Peter Dieckmann, medical director of the testicular tumor center at the Asklepios Klinik Altona, conducted an epidemiological study in cooperation with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and the University of Essen. The research group investigated whether there is a seasonal accumulation of testicular cancer, which in turn could provide conclusions about possible causes.

“We have evaluated 31,000 cases of testicular tumor disease in Germany over the past eleven years with regard to the time at which they were diagnosed,” explains Dieckmann. “If there had actually been a recognizable seasonal accumulation, we could, for example, take a closer look at the vitamin D metabolism or direct sunlight when researching the causes. The goal is basically to identify causes in order to avoid diseases as far as possible.”

The result of the study has now been published as a scientific article in the renowned PLOS ONE. The study shows that there is no seasonal connection despite the initially conspicuous accumulation. Dieckmann: “For cancer research in this field, this is a gain in knowledge that protects us from taking the wrong path.”

Video interview Prof. Dr. Dieckmann on testicular cancer

testicular cancer | Asclepius – YouTube

