Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller he returned to the pitch yesterday for the Bundesliga match against Augsburg, after a long break due to a malignant tumor in his testicle. In fact, following the diagnosis, he underwent a double operation and had to miss a good part of the football season. For his return, the 28-year-old French footballer showed off a special boot, with the words “Fuck Cancer!” on it. A story with a happy ending, which Haller shares with his other colleagues, including the blue defender Francesco Acerbi.

What is testicular cancer

Testicular cancer – or testicular carcinoma – is a typical neoplasm of youth: it is in fact the most frequent in males between 15 and 50 years of age. Every year it affects over 2,200 men in Italy and cases recorded among adolescents and young adults are not rare. It is a disease that has a heavy psychological impact and is sometimes difficult to manage, also because it affects a very particular area of ​​the male body which is inevitably linked to sexuality and virility. Many patients fear that the disease and subsequent treatments may have negative and irreversible effects on the possibility of having children in the future. “The treatments are less invasive than in the recent past and don’t always involve serious contraindications – he explains Sergio Bracarda, National President of the Italian Society of Oncological Urology (SIUrO) -. Testicular cancer is currently one of the most treatable tumors and the five-year survival is 93%. If it is discovered in the early stages the percentage rises to 99% while in the more advanced forms the results in terms of healing are 75-80%. These are very important results and which for now are unimaginable for other forms of cancer such as, for example, lung or pancreatic cancer”.

How to cure

This tumor is very sensitive to chemotherapy and radiotherapy and, as Haller’s case demonstrates, can often be treated with surgery as well. The operations can sometimes be invasive and lead to the removal of the entire testicle. However, one always tries to avoid further complications, such as loss of ejaculation or infertility. “So a patient emphasizes Bracarda-especially if young, he doesn’t necessarily have to give up his desire for fatherhood or a normal sex life. Sebastien Haller’s experience is common to that of some of his peers and, without exceeding easy triumphalisms, we must reassure young people: testicular cancer can be treated without excessive side effects ”.

Signs to watch out for

As always, prevention is essential against cancer. Warning signs are testicle enlargement or hardening. Then there are other signs that should not be underestimated and that should be reported promptly to the doctor, even if they are not necessarily related to cancer. “Among these the most frequent are the presence of blood in the urine, swelling or loss of volume of a testicle, pain or a sense of discomfort both in the testicle and in the scrotum”, concludes the SIUrO president. “Moreover, after puberty, a visit to the urologist is always recommended, the specialist who can detect early signs of various diseases”.