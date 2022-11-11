It frequently happens in young males to have pain in the testiclesalthough it is a common clinical manifestation at any age.

In some cases it can be direct consequence of external factors, such as pressure, bumps, bruises, but also wearing clothes that are too tight; in others, the pain is symptom of other pathologies and can affect both testicles or just one.

We talk about it with the professor Giovanni Lughezzania urologist in Humanities.

Testicular pain: where can it appear?

Testicular pain can relate to the scrotal pouchthe fibro-muscular skin covering containing the testes and epididymides, that is, the structures located on the upper part of the testicles, but also the initial tract of the spermatic cord.

What diseases can cause testicular pain?

The pathologies that can cause pain in the testicles they are different. We name:

kidney or ureteral stones ;

; inguinal hernia . Inguinal hernia is a condition in which part of the small intestine or intra-abdominal fat protrudes into the inguinal canal due to a weakness in the wall, causing pain and swelling in the affected area, including the testicles.

. Inguinal hernia is a condition in which part of the small intestine or intra-abdominal fat protrudes into the inguinal canal due to a weakness in the wall, causing pain and swelling in the affected area, including the testicles. hydrocele . This is a condition in which the scrotal sac fills with fluid; it is usually caused by inflammation, trauma to the scrotal area, or previous testicular surgery. Hydrocele is a benign condition which, if particularly bulky, can cause pain and discomfort in the testicles;

. This is a condition in which the scrotal sac fills with fluid; it is usually caused by inflammation, trauma to the scrotal area, or previous testicular surgery. Hydrocele is a benign condition which, if particularly bulky, can cause pain and discomfort in the testicles; cyst of the epididymis . They are collections of liquid circumscribed by a thin membrane that originate in the epididymis or inside the spermatic cord. When they contain a thick liquid with non-viable sperm, it is called spermatocele ;

. They are collections of liquid circumscribed by a thin membrane that originate in the epididymis or inside the spermatic cord. When they contain a thick liquid with non-viable sperm, it is called ; orcs-epididymitis . Orchi-epididymitis is inflammation of the testicle and epididymis, often caused by a bacterial infection.

. Orchi-epididymitis is inflammation of the testicle and epididymis, often caused by a bacterial infection. prostatitis . Prostatitis is an inflammation of the prostate gland, which affects 30% to 50% of sexually active men; sometimes it is due to a bacterial infection of the gland, although in many cases no microorganism can be found ( prostatitis abatterica ). When symptomatic, prostatitis can cause pain in the pelvic floor, with spasms affecting the perineal muscles and, often, also involving the testicular area;

. Prostatitis is an inflammation of the prostate gland, which affects 30% to 50% of sexually active men; sometimes it is due to a bacterial infection of the gland, although in many cases no microorganism can be found ( ). When symptomatic, prostatitis can cause pain in the pelvic floor, with spasms affecting the perineal muscles and, often, also involving the testicular area; varicocele . Varicocele is caused by a reflux of blood from the left renal vein to the testicle, which causes blood stagnation and local and temperature rise. The increase in temperature can cause a decrease in the production and quality of seminal fluid, leading to infertility. If of a high degree, varicocele can cause a sense of weight and even pain in the testicle;

. Varicocele is caused by a reflux of blood from the left renal vein to the testicle, which causes blood stagnation and local and temperature rise. The increase in temperature can cause a decrease in the production and quality of seminal fluid, leading to infertility. If of a high degree, varicocele can cause a sense of weight and even pain in the testicle; testicular torsion . We mean the twisting of the spermatic cord, which connects the testicle to the abdomen. Since the spermatic cord is supplied with many blood vessels, in the event of torsion, the blood supply risks being interrupted, and this could cause the onset of ischemia and related damage, potentially irreversible if not dealt with promptly;

. We mean the twisting of the spermatic cord, which connects the testicle to the abdomen. Since the spermatic cord is supplied with many blood vessels, in the event of torsion, the blood supply risks being interrupted, and this could cause the onset of ischemia and related damage, potentially irreversible if not dealt with promptly; testicular cancer. Testicular cancer is a rare neoplasm that develops as a result of an alteration in the cells of the testis, which causes them to grow uncontrollably, resulting in the formation of a mass. Most testicular cancers originate from germ cells, which give rise to sperm. In most cases, testicular cancer arises as an indolent mass, but in a minority of patients it may present as pain in the affected testicle.

Testicular pain: what to do?

In case of testicular pain it is fine consult your doctorbecause it is necessary to understand which is the cause at the origin of the disorder.

If the pain is lieve and probably due to one external causelike a trauma, it may be enough to apply some cold compresses on the affected area and take some pain medication o anti-inflammatorybut always on medical indication.

If, on the other hand, the pain is so strong that interfere with normal daily activitiesand perhaps it extends over time or is accompanied by other symptoms such as local swelling, nausea, He retched e feverit is essential to contact the emergency room of reference or a specialist urgently andrologist o urologist.

Depending on the diagnosis, the specialist may request further information and the most useful instrumental tests to identify the origin of the pain and to indicate the most suitable therapies.

