New drugs may not be tested on animals prior to human trials in order to receive regulatory approval Food and Drug Administration. The American president Joe Biden in fact, at the end of December 2022, it signed the law that removes the obligation: it is the Fda Modernization Act 2.0. According to the US senators, the law represents “a step towards ending the needless suffering and death of animal guinea pigs with the intention of using them to test the effects of drugs”.