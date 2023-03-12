Home Health Testing electronic patient files: additional content for readers of test 10/2022
Testing electronic patient files: additional content for readers of test 10/2022

Know what health insurance companies offer

We have prepared detailed information on ePA apps exclusively for readers of the magazine, with which patient data can be managed electronically: for seven surveyed health insurance companies with the most insured persons as well as for the AOK. Among other things, you will learn which basic and additional functions the individual apps offer, what needs to be considered when setting up and registering, and which encryption options are available.

