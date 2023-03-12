Always and everywhere have doctor’s reports, laboratory values ​​or the vaccination card with you, no need to lug X-rays from one doctor’s office to another, know with a few clicks when the last mammography was: The electronic patient file, ePA for short – offers this and more – a digital management system for you Health data of persons with statutory health insurance. As a rule, insured persons manage the digital file via an app. It is still being developed for privately insured persons.

In an exemplary practical test, Stiftung Warentest examined three ePA apps from three health insurance companies: AOK, Mobil Krankenkasse and Techniker Krankenkasse. Conclusion: The electronic patient file brings many advantages to the insured, but not everything runs smoothly when setting up, navigating and managing documents. We show what insured persons should pay attention to. We also asked the seven largest health insurance companies and the AOK what their ePA apps offer.

Why testing the electronic patient record is worthwhile for you Praxis­test. Three people insured by AOK, Mobil Krankenkasse and Techniker Krankenkasse have examined the apps for the electronic patient file of their health insurance company for us and describe their experiences. We also answer essential questions about the ePA app, such as where you can get the app, how it works, what advantages it offers and how the health insurance companies protect your sensitive health data.

Three ePA apps in a practical test For our check, three women downloaded the Android version of their health insurance provider’s ePA app and set up their patient files. The apps were each developed by one of the three technical operators in Germany – Bitmarck/Rise, IBM and ITSG/x-tention. The patients encountered a number of hurdles – for example when registering the app or when they wanted to give a doctor online access to documents such as a laboratory report or personal medication plan. Our practical test shows that the road to digital files is still bumpy and requires a lot of patience.

Electronic patient records are not mandatory The digital patient file was introduced at the beginning of 2021. Since then, it has been continuously developed. The ePA app can be called up anywhere with mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets – networked with medical practices, clinics and other medical service providers. The use of the ePA is voluntary and free of charge, currently insured persons have to actively take care of setting it up. However, the traffic light government would like to switch to a so-called opt-out procedure: the cash registers should make the ePA available automatically. If you don’t want one, you have to actively object to its use.

Electronic patient record under test

It’s not going well yet