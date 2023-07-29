tests on mice were positive

(beraking latest news) – A new vaccine that targets inflamed brain cells associated with Alzheimer’s could hold the key to preventing or modifying the course of the disease. This is what emerges from a Japanese study in the preliminary phase, conducted on an animal model, presented at the meeting of the American Heart Association, which will be held in Boston from July 31 to August 3. It is not the first vaccine that researchers at Juntendo University in Tokyo, Japan are working on, who had already developed one to eliminate senescent cells that express senescence-associated glycoprotein (Sagp), a vaccine against age-related diseases , always tested on mice. Another study also showed that Sagp is highly expressed in glial cells in people with Alzheimer’s disease. Based on these results, the researchers tested this vaccine on mice with induced Alzheimer’s, to target cells overexpressing Sagp. “The results obtained indicate a potential way to prevent or modify the disease. The future challenge will be to achieve similar results in humans,” says the study’s lead author, Chieh-Lun Hsiao, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine and Biology at Juntendo University. “If the vaccine proves effective, it would be a great step forward to delay the progression of the disease or even to be able to prevent it”. The Japanese team created a mouse model that mimics a human brain and mimics amyloid-beta-induced Alzheimer’s disease. The mice were treated with a control vaccine or with the Sagp vaccine at two and four months of age. One of the parameters considered by the researchers was anxiety, which people in an advanced stage of Alzheimer’s usually do not feel, not being aware of the things around them. The mice that received the Sagp vaccine suffered from anxiety, were more cautious and more aware of things around them – a sign that the researchers believe could indicate a slowdown in the disease. In addition, there was a reduction in several inflammatory biomarkers of Alzheimer’s. In detail, the study showed that the Sagp vaccine significantly reduced amyloid deposits in the brain tissue located in the region of the cerebral cortex, responsible for language processing, attention and problem solving, and also the size of the cells astrocytes, the most abundant type of glial cell in the brain and a specific inflammatory molecule. A greater receptivity towards the surrounding environment was found, through a behavioral test, in mice that had received the Sagp vaccine and that at 6 months tended to behave like healthy rodents. —cronacawebinfo@beraking latest news.com (Web Info)

Related