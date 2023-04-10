Tension grows in the Western Pacific. Military vehicles and soldiers of China they were mobilized and effectively surrounded Taiwan for «a demonstrative action». Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had taken over 11 warships and 59 Chinese aircraft around the island on the third and final day of Beijing’s military exercises. The «Eastern Theater Command of China continues to lead military exercises around Taiwan,” the ministry said, adding that as of 10 am local time (4 am in Italy) 11 ships and 59 jets, including fighters and bombers, had been detected. Yesterday 71 jets and nine naval vessels were reported in action.

The Chinese government has confirmed that it is «simulated attacks near Taiwan by Chinese aircraft carrying live ammunition. Beijing says the aircraft carrier Shandong (which yesterday was used as an air operations base near the Japanese islands of Okinawa) has been mobilised. «Multiple batches of H-6K fighter with live ammunition carried out several waves of simulated attacks on important targets on the island of Taiwan,” the Chinese Army’s Eastern Theater Command said in a statement, adding that Shandong also “participated in today’s exercise”.