Tension grows in the Western Pacific. Military vehicles and soldiers of China they were mobilized and effectively surrounded Taiwan for «a demonstrative action». Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had taken over 11 warships and 59 Chinese aircraft around the island on the third and final day of Beijing’s military exercises. The «Eastern Theater Command of China continues to lead military exercises around Taiwan,” the ministry said, adding that as of 10 am local time (4 am in Italy) 11 ships and 59 jets, including fighters and bombers, had been detected. Yesterday 71 jets and nine naval vessels were reported in action.

The Chinese government has confirmed that it is «simulated attacks near Taiwan by Chinese aircraft carrying live ammunition. Beijing says the aircraft carrier Shandong (which yesterday was used as an air operations base near the Japanese islands of Okinawa) has been mobilised. «Multiple batches of H-6K fighter with live ammunition carried out several waves of simulated attacks on important targets on the island of Taiwan,” the Chinese Army’s Eastern Theater Command said in a statement, adding that Shandong also “participated in today’s exercise”.

The US Navy, meanwhile, reported that its missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a mission on navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea, near the Spratly Islands, claimed by Beijing. The announcement could be a response to Chinese drills. The US Navy stated that “the operation of the destroyer complies with international law”. Of different opinion the command of the Beijing Navy, which defined the maneuver of the US warship as “illegal”.: «The destroyer entered illegally in the waters adjacent to the Meiji Reef in the Chinese islands of Nansha (the name Beijing uses for the Spratly, ndr), without the approval of the Chinese government,” a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army said, adding that the Chinese Air Force “has been following up on the vessel.”

