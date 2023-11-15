Tetra pack bloated: These are the causes

Causes of bloated tetra packs

Air and gas ingress are often the main causes of bloated tetra packs. This can occur during the manufacturing process or due to damage to the packaging. Even microscopic holes or cracks can allow air to enter and gases to form.

Especially with dairy products, bacterial activity can lead to gas formation. Microorganisms that get into the milk and multiply produce gases that can swell the carton. Temperature fluctuations, especially if stored improperly, can also cause air in the tetra pack to expand.

How to tell if the content is bad

If you notice that your tetra pack is bloated, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First of all, you should make sure that the packaging is not damaged. You can then open the packaging and do a smell test.

Spoiled milk has a sour smell, and juice that has gone bad also has an unpleasant smell. A look at the consistency of the content can also provide information. Lumps, discoloration, or an unusual texture are signs of possible spoilage.

Caution is particularly important when it comes to dairy products

Yeast infestation can occur, particularly with dairy products, if the products are not properly cooled. This can lead to fermentation and gas formation. In fermented milk products, lactic acid bacteria can provide natural fermentation, but too many gases can cause packaging to bloat.

Preventive action

Store milk and juice according to the manufacturer’s instructions and observe the recommended storage temperature. Please ensure careful transport to prevent damage to the packaging. Especially with sensitive products such as fresh milk, it is advisable to use them quickly in order to minimize possible causes of spoilage.

