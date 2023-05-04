Tetra Pharm Technologies launches first product in Germany

Tetra Pharm Technologies

The Danish biotech company Tetra Pharm Technologies is launching its first product, XATEPA®, on the German market. XATEPA® is a pain-relieving drug based on cannabinoids.

Tetra Pharm Technologies develops and manufactures drugs that target the endocannabinoid system to treat neuropathic pain, sclerosis and mental disorders.

“The launch of our first product is an important and significant milestone for Tetra Pharm Technologies. From a business perspective, this gives us the opportunity to further strengthen the company’s long-term research and development efforts, which is our primary focus“, sagt Martin Rose, Chief Executive Officer von Tetra Pharm Technologies.

Tetra Pharm Technologies plans to expand the distribution of XATEPA® and launch the drug in a number of additional European and overseas markets in the near future.

“The suitability of the delivery system is often neglected at the expense of the bioavailability of the cannabinoids. Our XATEPA® sublingual spray was developed as a so-called “enabling technology” to create optimal conditions for the absorption of cannabinoids and thus for their effectiveness. From a pharmaceutical scientific perspective, we are indeed very proud of this achievement and we look forward to bringing more innovative products to market that target the endocannabinoid system“, said Dr. Morten Allesø, Chief Scientific Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

Tetra Pharm Technologies has entered into an agreement with PHOENIX Pharma-Einkauf GmbH for the distribution of XATEPA® in Germany. PHOENIX Pharma-Einkauf GmbH is one of the largest European wholesalers for pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

“Germany is the largest market in Europe for pharmaceuticals based on cannabinoids, and we have positive expectations for sales of XATEPA®. The partnership with PHOENIX Pharma-Purchasing GmbH for distribution to German pharmacies ensures that all doctors and their patients have access to the product, and since we have cut out all middlemen, we can deliver the product at a fair price“, sagt Martin Caspersen, Chief Commercial Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

About Tetra Pharm Technologies ApS

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company founded in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of medicines to treat diseases related to the endocannabinoid system. For more information, see: www.tetrapharm.eu

