Teva celebrates 50 years of ratiopharm / Germany’s best-known drug brand turns 50

Ulm – Bright orange, twins as advertising icons and quality at fair prices: there’s something from ratiopharm. And that for 50 years now! In 1973, ratiopharm was founded in Blaubeuren near Ulm as the first German generics company. Adolf Merckle’s ingenious business idea: full concentration on patent-free pharmaceutical products. Over-the-counter medicines were added later. In 1989, ratiopharm became number 1 on the overall German pharmaceutical market for the first time. A lot has happened since then. Today, ratiopharm is the best-known drug brand in Germany and part of the global Teva Group.

Health made in Ulm

ratiopharm is based in Ulm. The brand has belonged to Teva since 2010, the pharmaceutical company from Israel has 37,000 employees worldwide. At its German headquarters in the Ulm Danube Valley, Teva manufactures generics, over-the-counter medicines, biopharmaceuticals and innovative medicines for various brands. The Blaubeuren/Weiler production site has the largest facility for filling preservative-free nasal sprays in Europe. This makes the German production site the largest within the Teva Group. Around 3,000 employees in administration, marketing, production and field service now belong to Teva Germany. The ratiopharm brand is a mainstay of Teva’s market success in Germany. ratiopharm remains true to its founding philosophy under the Teva flag: making the most important medicines accessible and affordable for everyone.

Marketing in a double pack

Anyone who thinks of ratiopharm today cannot ignore the twins. They have been inextricably linked to the brand for over 20 years. The TV commercials have cult character. “An advertising strategy that works so well and for so long is a real stroke of luck. Of course we are very proud of that,” explains Lisa Weitner. The 48-year-old is part of the management team, responsible for marketing at Teva, among other things, and has been committed to the ratiopharm brand for over 20 years.

“The idea of ​​the twins came about around 1998 in a brainstorming session between the marketing manager at the time and the advertising agency,” the manager recalls. “The twins are intended to embody generic and original preparations. After all, they cannot be distinguished from each other in terms of quality and effect,” explains Lisa Weitner. But something else has certainly contributed to the cult status: “Identical twins are always something special and a real eye-catcher, and that hasn’t changed even after all these years,” she adds with a wink.

Health is more than medicine

For many consumers today, ratiopharm is more than just a drug brand, as Lisa Weitner knows: “People in Germany have been placing their trust in us for decades. We are more than grateful for that, it cannot be taken for granted. For our entire team, from production, to marketing, to sales and everyone who works for the brand at Teva, this trust is what drives us to put our heart and soul into it every day.”

In the meantime, ratiopharm’s range goes beyond medicines. Together with experts, ratiopharm is committed to facilitating access to knowledge for a healthy lifestyle. In addition to a wide range of products for various areas of application, there is now also an extensive range of information and services that addresses a number of topics – from cold advice to the practical back training app.

Family atmosphere and vision

Over the past decade, the traditional Ulm company has been able to further expand its role as a global player under the Teva umbrella. Andreas Burkhardt, Managing Director of Teva Germany and Austria, sees a development that offers many opportunities. “At our location, a family atmosphere meets a global network. The ratiopharm-specific sense of unity is omnipresent, and we are very proud of the team spirit. At the same time, the Teva world offers many international interfaces, innovative work concepts and flat hierarchies. Our employees really appreciate this special combination.”

Teva celebrates the round ratiopharm anniversary with many different promotions throughout the year. The homepage for the anniversary is already online. In the summer there will be a big fundraiser for non-profit associations, in which the whole of Germany can have a say. Events for employees and local partners are planned for autumn and winter. Whether nationwide on TV, on site in the ratiopharm arena or in the pharmacy: the ratiopharm birthday will be celebrated in various places in the coming months.

The ratiopharm anniversary online

Interesting facts, 50 tips for your health and much more can be found at www.ratiopharm.de/50-years

All data at a glance

You can also find this press release with further facts, information, images and PDFs online:

About Teva Germany

Every day, around 2,900 employees make it easier for millions of people to access medicines and give patients back a little independence. Be it about our medicines – innovative special medicines, generics and over-the-counter medicines – a low price or a special service.

Germany’s best-known drug brand, ratiopharm, belongs to Teva Germany. ratiopharm has stood for medicines of the highest quality at a reasonable price for 50 years. The commercial featuring the twins has now achieved classic status.

The German headquarters of Teva is in Ulm. Another production site is in Blaubeuren/Weiler. Teva’s goal is for patients to get the medicine they need, when and where they need it. 37,000 employees around the world work for this. Teva makes more than 3,500 different products available in over 60 countries.

