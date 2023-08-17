Home » Texa Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Texa Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3434/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14834/2022 proposed by Texa Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers State-Regions and Unified Conference, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region , Campania Region, Lazio Region, Molise Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Veneto Region, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Cook Italia Srl

Attachments:

Texa Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 3434 of 13062023 (ZIP 1.02 Mb)

