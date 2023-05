-afp

In Texas seven people died and at least six were injured a Brownsvilleafter being hit by an SUV as they waited at a bus stop near a migrant centre. This was reported by the police, who spoke of an “intentional act”. The driver was arrested for “reckless driving”: it is not excluded that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He is currently hospitalized, monitored by agents. Brownsville is located near the Mexican border.