Thalassemia, Cutino Foundation: "Transfusion emergency in the summer: blood collection also on the beaches"

Thalassemia, Cutino Foundation: “Transfusion emergency in the summer: blood collection also on the beaches”

From the data of the ‘Patient at the Centre’ survey conducted on 222 people affected by thalassemia, it emerges that 20% consider it difficult to adhere to so-called conventional therapies such as blood transfusions and the use of chelating drugs. The problems become even heavier in the summer when there is now a chronic shortage of blood, especially in some regions. He explains it in this interview Joseph Cutinopresident of the Franco and Piera Cutino Foundation, who underlines the importance of strengthening the donation network to deal with the lack of blood especially in the summer which represents a real emergency for thalassemia patients and beyond.

