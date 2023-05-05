THALASSEMIA, OVER 300 PATIENTS FOLLOWED BY THE CONA DAY HOSPITAL. THE SUPPORT OF THE “ALT RINO VULLO” ASSOCIATION

Also this year the8 maggio if you celebrate the World Thalassemia Daya precious opportunity to turn the spotlight on this issue, raising awareness among the population, healthcare professionals and institutions, above all to support thalassemia patients from all over the world. “Awareness, Sharing and Caring: Strengthening Information to Close the Thalassemia Care Gap”: this is the theme chosen for the 2023 edition to underline the fact that they still exist in different parts of the world profound differences in terms of preventionThalassemia diagnosis and treatment. The evolution and prognosis of the disease in fact strongly depend on the availability of blood and the quality of the treatments. There are thousands of thalassemia patients who unfortunately still die every year in the poorest regions of the world due to lack of blood, medicines and appropriate therapies. Therefore, on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, it is essential to raise awareness among the population of the importance of blood donation on which the lives of patients depend.

THE DH THALASSEMIA OF THE CONA HOSPITAL. In the Ferrara area, one of the areas of Italy with the highest presence of healthy carriersthe theme of Thalassemia has been tackled in a pioneering way since the 1950s thanks to the creation of a Dedicated center to the treatment of this pathology.

“Il Day Hospital of Thalassemia and Hemoglobinopathies (DHTE) of the Cona hospital – highlights the Dr. Filomena Longo, Director of the Operating Unit – delivers highly complex treatments e.g over 300 patients of all ages coming not only from our province but from all of Emilia-Romagna (as the hub center of the regional “Hub & spoke network”), as well as to patients who come to counseling from other regions. The DHTE takes care of the diagnosis, therapy and follow – up of the disease. The medical team of reference includes the pediatrician, the internist and the haematologist who have the important task of maintaining a global vision of the patient and his problems and of coordinating a multidisciplinary approach that involves many actors among the specialists of the S. Anna Hospital (endocrinologist, cardiologist, hepatologist, ophthalmologist, transfusionist, radiologist…) to address the complexity of these patients and manage the numerous possible complications. The Center also carries out clinical research activities in the context of international studies on iron chelating drugs and agents modulating the production of hemoglobin. Several observational studies are also underway, in collaboration with the Italian Society of Thalassemia and Hemoglobinopathies (SITE)”.

Great importance is also given to the theme of prevention: thanks to the possibility of identifying healthy carriers of Thalassemia through simple tests, couples at risk are referred to the Medical Genetics service for counseling with the possibility of accessing prenatal diagnosis.

“Only with the active involvement of all the actors (hospital doctors, general practitioners, paediatricians of free choice, gynecologists, consultants, etc.) and with the support of the institutions – closes Dr. Longo – it will be possible to increase knowledge of such an important pathology in our area”.

THE COMMITMENT OF THE “ALT RINO VULLO” ASSOCIATION OF FERRARA. “On the day of the anniversary of World Thalassemia Day, I begin by immediately saying an “immense thank you” to all blood donors and the institutions that take care of them”. They are the words of Valentino Orlandi, President of the “Alt Rino Vullo” Association of Ferrara e National President of United (the union of the association of patients affected by this pathology).

“There are about 7,000 sick people in our country – continues Orlandi -, a thousand in Emilia-Romagna and about 360 followed by the DHTE of our University Hospital. The Ferrara Center is one of the Centers that has contributed the most to the scientific and clinical progress of Thalassemia, both nationally and internationally. The synergies that have contributed to this result are many: from blood donors, to clinicians, to hospital and regional health institutions, up to the researchers who study and produce drugs and diagnostics. Within this context we also find the contribution of the Association for the Fight against Thalassemia “Rino Vullo” of Ferrara, born in 1974, and which still Today is constantly engaged alongside patients and their families. For us, every day is “World Thalassemia Day”, every day we need the best care and attention, every day our blood donors allow us to live, and every day Alt Rino Vullo is committed to keeping the level of attention, favoring every best action necessary”.

For information on the work of the associations, it is possible to consult the sites www.altferrara.it e www.unitedonlus.org.

THE ILLNESS. Thalassemia is ahereditary anemia, very widespread especially in the Mediterranean area, in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. In recent years, following the migratory phenomena and the increase in multi-ethnic marriages, Thalassemia has spread to almost all countries of the world. In industrialized countries the number of newborns with Thalassemia has drastically reduced thanks to prenatal screening programs active since the 1970s. Lately, even in our reality, we are witnessing a slight recovery in the births of thalassemic children.

Italy has more than three million healthy carriers of Thalassemia and over seven thousand patients with the most serious form of this disease. Two parents who are healthy carriers of Thalassemia have a 25% probability, at each pregnancy, of passing on to their child the genetic error which will prevent normal hemoglobin production and will require lifelong transfusion therapy. The accumulation of iron deriving from chronic transfusions requires early and continuous therapy with chelating drugs to prevent numerous organ complications, above all affecting the heart, liver and glands.

In the photo, from left: Filomena Longo, Valentino Orlandi