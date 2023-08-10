Thalassophobia: what is fear of the sea and how to overcome it

The sea has numerous benefits for our health and a calming effect on our mind. Many people experience a feeling of well-being just sitting on the edge of a beach to watch the waves. Others, on the other hand, may experience a deep sense of anguish and suffer from a real phobia. The term to define it, which derives from the Greek words thalassa (sea) and phobos (fear), is thalassophobia.

What is Thalassophobia?

Thalassophobia is different from phobia of water. This fear intense and persistent concerns specifically the deep bodies of water and vast as the mareand lago or one pool. People with thalassophobia fear not so much water itself, but what lies beneath its surface.

Causes and symptoms

There may be various causes at the origin of thalassophobia and are not always easily identifiable. It can result from genetic causes, bad memories or traumatic experiences.

Between symptoms the most common are:

Tachycardia Dizziness Nausea Increased sweating Panic attacks Anxiety

When is it a phobia?

Illness can be generated by vision and also only from thought of deep water bodies or dark bottoms. When you suffer from thalassophobia, like other phobias, you have reactions that are disproportionate to the actual danger. The usual behavior is that ofavoidance. In this case, for example, you could avoid swimming in the sea, going to the beach or getting on boats.

Thalassophobia: Can it be cured?

With both adults and children suffering from thalassophobia, what must be avoided is shock therapy. The rapprochement with the sea must be done at small steps to gain confidence, perhaps with the support of a person who knows how to swim. To manage fear it can be helpful to practice activities that promote relaxation, such as breathing techniques or the mindfulness exercises. However, if you are unable to deal with it alone or in cases where thalassophobia is particularly disabling, it is advisable to embark on a course of psychotherapy.

To cure the specific phobias (aimed at an object or a particular situation) we often resort to cognitive-behavioral therapy. The professional exposes the patient to the feared stimulus in a controlled and gradual way, through techniques that serve to put him in a position to overcome the phobia.

