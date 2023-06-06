“Thank you guagliù, I love you”

NAPOLI- Twenty-four hours away from the challenge between Naples and Sampdoria, last day of the championshipwhich closed with the championship party and the official greeting to Luciano Spallettithe Tuscan coach wanted to thank and greet the blue crowd.

Spalletti, the post dedicated to Napoli fans

Through his Istragram page, Spalletti wrote a post to Napoli fans. “Thank you Guagliú! Thanks Naples! I love you assaje!”the sentence that accompanies the photo that portrays him as he raises the championship cup to the sky.







