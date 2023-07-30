Home » “Thanks to Bologna, the fight resumes tomorrow”
"Thanks to Bologna, the fight resumes tomorrow"

“Thanks to Bologna, the fight resumes tomorrow”

Ansa

Patrick Zaki thanked Bologna “which allowed my release. This is a city of freedom and human rights. I am happy to be here in person, finally, after years of online calls”. At the party for his return to Piazza Maggiore, the Egyptian activist explained that “this city is always alongside people who defend and represent different ideas. It is an example for those who have no place. Today we will celebrate, tomorrow we will fight again for request the release of the persons still detained”.

