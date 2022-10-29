The Municipality of Meldola will build a new photovoltaic system with European funds on the roof of the gym, adjacent to the municipal swimming pool, in the sports complex of Via IV Novembre.

The plant, with a power of 34.85 kW, will produce electricity which, for the part not used directly, will be fed into the public electricity grid with the “exchange on site elsewhere” method; with this tool, the electricity produced and fed into the grid by the new plant will be offset with that taken and consumed by the other municipal structures.

The cost of the intervention equal to Euro 70,000 is completely financed by the European Union – Next Generation EU through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) – Measure M2C4I2.2. The work has already been entrusted to the executing company and, compatibly with the supplies of the materials, will be completed within the year. The Mayor Roberto Cavallucci and the Councilor for Public Works Filippo Santolini say they are particularly satisfied with the construction of this new photovoltaic system that will produce energy from renewable sources and will allow the Municipality to make real savings on electricity costs.