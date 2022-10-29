Home Health Thanks to European funds, a photovoltaic system on the roof of the gym, an investment of 70 thousand euros
Health

Thanks to European funds, a photovoltaic system on the roof of the gym, an investment of 70 thousand euros

by admin
Thanks to European funds, a photovoltaic system on the roof of the gym, an investment of 70 thousand euros

The Municipality of Meldola will build a new photovoltaic system with European funds on the roof of the gym, adjacent to the municipal swimming pool, in the sports complex of Via IV Novembre.

The plant, with a power of 34.85 kW, will produce electricity which, for the part not used directly, will be fed into the public electricity grid with the “exchange on site elsewhere” method; with this tool, the electricity produced and fed into the grid by the new plant will be offset with that taken and consumed by the other municipal structures.

The cost of the intervention equal to Euro 70,000 is completely financed by the European Union – Next Generation EU through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) – Measure M2C4I2.2. The work has already been entrusted to the executing company and, compatibly with the supplies of the materials, will be completed within the year. The Mayor Roberto Cavallucci and the Councilor for Public Works Filippo Santolini say they are particularly satisfied with the construction of this new photovoltaic system that will produce energy from renewable sources and will allow the Municipality to make real savings on electricity costs.

See also  WHO: 'With Omicron-Delta tsunami hospitals at risk of collapse' - World

You may also like

Marano. Inauguration of the new San Lorenzo group...

High cholesterol? Here are the five foods you...

“Harmful health effects of secondhand smoke”

Video games, the verdict of science is shocking:...

A destination loved by Camilla to find peace...

How often should I check my heart? ”-...

«The deprivation of services from the Monticelli Health...

Do strong scents cause you a headache? It...

“You are too young for mammography.” Now she...

Candiolo of Turin studies tests that reveal them...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy