Thanks to ginger you will improve your health, why

Ginger is a food full of benefits for the body and for this reason it should never be missing from your pantry. Consuming it brings great improvements to your health. Here’s the reason.

With a warm, but at the same time a little pungent aroma, the ginger it is among the panacea foods for health. Scientifically indicated with the name of Zingiber officinalehas its origins in Asia: it is a edible root with a color that varies between brown and yellow, composed of a main stem and a small plant.

Being a concentrate of benefits for the body, ginger is widely used both in the phytotherapeutic field and in the kitchen. Consumable both fresh and in powder form, it was already used in ancient times to combat various pathologies. Here are the main powers of this food that you just can’t miss in the kitchen.

Use ginger – you will improve your health condition, the benefits

As regards the properties of gingerespecially since the remote past has been used as a cure to reduce inflammations. Drinking an herbal tea based on this special tuber, as well as adding it to dishes, you can have many benefits, fighting any inflammation and giving general relief to the body, reducing unpleasant sensations of pain. For this it is also an aid in the case of annoyances dictated by the menstrual cycle.

In general, this root is a booster for the immune system, strengthening it as well as protecting cells from free radicals. The ginger also helps to counteract a sore throat.

Another power of ginger is to be a anti nausea or to say goodbye to heartburn and stomach problems. In this sense, therefore, it is also an ally to digest better, also getting rid of abdominal swelling. It is also a shoulder you can count on in case you are hit by a bout of seasickness.

All these benefits make it ginger a pantry must. But how to consume it? Primarily herbal teas can be created with its dust or buy infusions which already contain it inside. Another possibility, then, is to use ginger as spice to flavor dishes: both first courses, such as risottos, and second courses, such as meat and fish recipes. In any case, its particular flavor will give an extra quid to the preparations, as well as giving a touch of color to the table.