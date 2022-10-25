Mammography screening must be encouraged and improved, to increase the early diagnosis of breast cancer and improve the treatment path. This is the rationale that guided “Screening routine. Prevention as a ritual ”, the campaign launched last year by Roche and Fujifilm and focused on the donation of ten latest generation mammographs to ten public facilities distributed throughout Italy. And now the results have arrived, presented yesterday in Rome in a meeting with the institutions, patients and clinicians association: an opportunity to reflect on the strengths and weaknesses of current screening.

The delays in screening caused by the pandemic

While it is true that life expectancy and the success of breast cancer treatments have improved a lot in recent years, it is equally true that part of the credit goes to being able to diagnose these cancers in time. Therefore, what happened during the pandemic is worrying. In the first months of the emergency, screening suffered a sharp setback: the decline in activity was more than 50% in the first five months of the pandemic and, throughout the first year, it then settled around to 37%. According to estimates, two and a half million fewer were performed on the national territory, which prevented the target population from being adequately reached. In some regions, in particular, only 40 percent of women were able to perform their own mammography examination. Today, the delay on mammography screening is about 4.8 months, due to which – according to the National Health Observatory in the Italian Regions – about 3,558 breast lesions may have suffered a diagnostic delay. The impact of the gap is estimated to lead to an 8-9% increase in 5-year breast cancer mortality.

The choice of centers

With the Screening routine project, Roche and Fuji film, in collaboration with Fucina Sanità, have donated ten latest generation mammographs to ten public facilities distributed throughout the Italian territory, to allow them to start an efficient screening program and recover, at least partially , the delays caused by the pandemic. Not only that, thanks to the dissemination of preliminary questionnaires to all the structures of the national health service, Fucina Sanità selected those that had the most obsolete technologies and where there had been the greatest decline in performance and monitoring. The ten hospitals were then selected to be distributed as evenly as possible throughout the territory.

The results of the project

Overall, the donated mammograms allowed about 62,000 more services to be performed. In some cases, the numbers reported by hospitals have even exceeded the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. At the breaking latest news hospital, for example, the use of the new mammography unit has made it possible to catch up with about 6,000 mammography visits. Or again, in the Province of Palermo, the screenings have more than tripled compared to the year before the donation.

Experience also shows that the results were more significant where synergies and collaborations with local patient associations and / or special initiatives – such as extraordinary openings with weekend open days – were activated to increase the opportunities for citizens to access. prevention, and in the structures that have chosen to activate additional communication channels (eg toll-free numbers, SMS, telephone recall) compared to the classic institutional letters of invitation. In some cases, massive press campaigns were promoted on the occasion of the inauguration of the mammographs, which produced excellent results, demonstrating how virtuous communication and awareness processes and paths can make a difference.

Use PNRR funds to upgrade technologies

The new mammographers have also improved the quality of the reports, thanks to the particularly accurate images, and optimized the examination times, which have returned to 15 ‘: greater effectiveness and efficiency, which has led to a doubling of the number of mammograms that can be performed in one hour. Finally, newer machines mean less impact on patients, since lower radiation doses are used than older machines. According to experts, the average age of the devices on the national territory is about 7.6 years, but there are some regions, such as Molise or the autonomous province of Bolzano, in which it exceeds ten years. “The urgency on the national territory – concludes the head of the Hospital Clinical Networks Office Manuela Tamburo De Bella – is to make the offer homogeneous in every region, also exploiting the funds allocated by the NRP for the modernization of technological equipment. In this sense, the positive results obtained from the Screening routine initiative will serve as a beacon ”.