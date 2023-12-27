Thanks to the synergies between Irst “Dino Amadori” Irccs and ASL Romagna, an advanced therapy for the treatment of liver tumors is underway

Written on December 18, 2023.

A collaboration that has allowed, for a few weeks now, the implementation of innovative therapies for patients with liver cancer. At the “Morgagni – Pierantoni” Hospital in Forlì it has already been possible to carry out intra-arterial radioembolization (TARE) operations on some patients, thanks to the collaboration between Ausl Romagna and IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccss. A work carried out with the support of the IRST oncologists and in particular of Gastrointestinal Pathology Group directed by Dr. Luca Frassineti.

“Radioembolization, Repel (acronimo di Trans Arterial Radioembolization) – explains the doctor Emanuela Giampalma, director of Radiology at the Forlì hospital and of the Diagnostic Imaging Department of the Romagna Local Health Authority – it is a method that involves microspheres containing a radioactive substance being injected with extreme precision onto the tumor, following the arterial flow. The microspheres, a few microns in diameter, have the ability to penetrate the tumor and there release radiant activity in a maximum radius of one centimeter, leading to the death of the tumor cells themselves. This mode of transport, directly into the arterial vessels, allows the tumor to be irradiated with high doses, sparing the surrounding healthy tissues. In the last fifteen years, thousands of patients have been treated, both in Italy and in the rest of the world, obtaining increasingly encouraging results and above all various randomized trials useful for including TARE in the guidelines for the treatment of liver tumors, in particular hepatocarcinoma”.

“This type of treatment – continues Dr. Giampalma – for its execution it requires the simultaneous and coordinated intervention of different professional figures: clinicians (hepatologists and surgeons), interventional radiologists, nuclear doctors and medical physicists and, precisely for this reason, they are very few centers in Italy are able to carry it out, having the necessary professionalism. In particular, an interdisciplinary team composed of interventional radiologists (Dr. Antonio Vizzuso, and Dr. Enrico Petrella), nuclear doctors (Dr. Federica Matteucci, Dr. Andrea Moretti), specialists in medical physics (dr. Cinzia Fabbri, dr. Gianluigi Giorgetti, dr. Vincenzo D’Errico), surgeons (prof. Giorgio Ercolani, prof. Alessandro Cucchetti) internal medicine doctors (prof. Paolo Muratori, dr. .ssa Daniela Tirotta) and gastroenterologists (dr. Carlo Fabbri, dr. Elisa Liverani, dr. Carlo Jung)”.

“The Romagna Local Health Authority – he concludes – with the launch of this new treatment modality confirms itself as a center of excellence at a national level capable of offering its citizens innovative and highly complex therapeutic tools, thus avoiding having to move to other territories in order to receive the most appropriate care.”