Thanks to those who wanted me, you are all in my heart

Sunday June 18, Flavio Insinna hosted the latest episode of The legacy. The conductor greeted the audience of the Rai1 program, without commenting on his professional future. Those present in the studio welcomed him with a long applause and a standing ovation. According to Dagospia, from January 2024, the transmission could be conducted by Pino I teach.

Flavio Insinna greets The legacy

At the opening of the last episode of the program The legacy, Flavio Insinna was greeted with warm applause. The conductor thanked: “Family, it’s the last episode of the season. Thank you, thank you, thank you all. In all the languages ​​of the world. Thanks to the family of L’Eredità”. The audience then started chanting his name as they stood up. Insinna said in embarrassment: “Enough, it can’t be done. Thank you family, this one live and those in homes, in Italy and around the world. Thank you with all my heart, I’m embarrassed”. At the end of the episode, he allowed himself a more articulate speech:

Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to thank – it is an obligation of the soul and heart – Rai, whoever wanted me, Banijay, our productions. Here’s the applause. Thank you all really. You see me, but we are a thousand here. It’s been an amazing ride this season too. I just want to tell you, it seems like a thousand years ago, the World Cup, the shortest bets, you were always there. The war, which is still there, and you were there. Emergencies of all kinds, your generosity and you have always been there. Thank you to everyone who makes The Legacy possible. A huge thank you goes to you. You are my legacy, your desire to always be here, rain or shine, meeting up here, belonging, friendship, the desire to play all together. My legacy is that beautiful phrase: “Flavio, you have dinner at my house”. You dine in my heart, I at your house. Thank you.

The destiny of L’Eredità, the Pino Insegno hypothesis

A few weeks ago, Giuseppe Candela on Dagospia spoke about the future of the L’Eredità program. According to the journalist, Pino Insegno could arrive at the helm of the Rai1 broadcast:

