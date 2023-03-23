Home Health Thanksgiving ceremony to the citizens who saved the life of a 40-year-old victim of cardiac arrest last week in via Matteotti
Thanksgiving ceremony to the citizens who saved the life of a 40-year-old victim of cardiac arrest last week in via Matteotti

Recognize cardiac arrest, call 911, perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, use semi-automatic defibrillators (AEDs). They are simple gestures, elementary manoeuvres, within everyone’s reach. Paolo Freccioni and Paolo Parisini demonstrated this in an excellent way, who were the first, by promptly intervening, to save the life of a young forty-year-old victim of cardiac arrest last Wednesday as he was crossing the street in via Matteotti.

