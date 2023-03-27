Home Health That has to be taken into account
Health

That has to be taken into account

by admin
That has to be taken into account


Anyone who is sick in bed has time to research their symptoms on the Internet.
Bild: Picture Alliance

If your head hurts, your back hurts or your chest hurts, most Germans first look to the internet for answers. There are a few things to consider.

So As long as nothing hurts us, we usually do little or not at all about our health. But that changes suddenly as soon as your knee hurts, your nose runs, your throat hurts, your head is pounding or your skin itches. Then many want to know immediately: where does that come from? And how bad is it really? The video portal YouTube now wants to provide reliable answers. For about a week now, clinics, doctors and psychotherapists present on the platform in Germany have been able to apply for a seal that identifies their channels as “from a state-recognized health facility” or “under the supervision of medical professionals”.

This means that YouTube, which belongs to Google, is in line with the trend. The Internet is becoming more and more popular as an instance that classifies symptoms and makes diagnoses. According to a study commissioned by the digital association Bitkom, 62 percent of internet users found out about their symptoms online or using an app in preparation for a doctor’s appointment last year. In 2020 it was ten percent less. According to YouTube parent company Google, there were around 1.6 billion search queries and access to health-related videos in Germany in 2021. The new seal isn’t a bad thing, one would think. But there is criticism of the project.

See also  YouTube removed 70,000 content that denied or trivialized the war in Ukraine

You may also like

But why are there more plaques on the...

Tax return 2022: Employees should think about these...

AUSL | Communication and press

Beware of foods rich in sugars and fats,...

Drugs under test: identifying and treating pulmonary hypertension

March 28, 2023, World Endometriosis Day

Protests in Israel, Netanyahu to halt justice reform....

Water and lemon in the morning, the habit...

Traffic noise increases the risk of high blood...

Viagra turns 25, the blue pill that changed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy