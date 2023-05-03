“That idiot over there slept, and didn’t sign up.” In the audio of the prof the test of the contest with makeup. But it’s not worth a fine or a crime

“Dear Rector, I am sending you the recordings of the rigged announcement, in which the professor declares that I did not win the competition procedure because it was called for another person”. Thus the candidate for a post as coordinator of a master’s degree organized by the Bicocca University in collaboration with Unicef. Announcement which, it will be discovered later and complete with audio, is tailor-made for another candidate who lacks a requirement: forget to register and doesn’t show up.

The Rector’s response was surprising Giovanna Iannantuoni: “Very kind, the content of the two audios transmitted does not provide elements for initiating a disciplinary procedure”. And he adds: “I also represent that I do not have powers of assessment and investigation which, however, belong to the Judicial Authority to which I invite you to contact”, although it is the rector’s responsibility, according to the university’s regulations, to “promptly” start ainternal investigation to ascertain any disciplinary offences, contest them within 10 days. 330 have passed but this is how it ends, at least within the Bicocca, a story that is surreal from many points of view.

It begins in August 2018, when the Coordination Committee of the Midia Master in collaboration between Milan – Bicocca and UNICEF announces a call for 7.200 euro for coordination support activities, in which several candidates participate. All candidates are excluded, but one of them, Vittorio Corasanitiasks to verify the reason with an access to the documents. He discovers that, in order to exclude him, the Examining Commission has given reasons which he claims are false and specious, and therefore requests the correction of the judgement; in the meantime he is joined by the Coordinator of the Master Francesco Zacchea professor at the Faculty of Law, who asks him to let it go because that announcement should have been assigned to Alessandra B., who had forgotten to participate.

The interview takes place in room 2039 on the second floor of the Bicocca: “The moral problem I have is with Alessandra, you’re an idiot, you haven’t signed up and you see everything disappear”, says the professor. And again, “I understand that it’s a lot of money, the competition is public, that one over there slept. If he slept it’s not our fault. Our reasoning was: there is formal equity and substantial equity”. And again “we know that we are at the limit”, more “please do not insist on this thing”. It is again: “It is obvious that what was not for Mr. Tizio was Signora Alessandra”. Everything is recorded.

“Obviously – says the complaint – that the problem that arose was that the recipient of the tender had forgotten to participate and the Commission had to find a way to exclude the people who had participated so as to keep the money within the master, to then pay the amount or make a new fictitious tender to assign it to him”. It wasn’t the first time. In Bicocca, it is argued, it was common practice to legitimize and remunerate “ex post”, with fictitious tenders, undeclared work, although contrary to the regulations on direct assignments and unfair to candidates who think they are participating in a regular call without actually having any chance of winning.

Corasaniti sreport the incident to the rector which at the time was Maria Cristina Messa, whose management of these courses post lauream it was the subject of extensive investigation by the Fatto in July 2022. But it is a rubber wall. An administrative judgment follows, pending which the Master’s Committee diverts the funds intended for the tender, on the grounds that “there is no interest in awarding the contract object of the tender”, thus invalidating the chances of a precautionary victory before the Lombardy Regional Administrative Court , which refers the question to the more in-depth phase on the merits.

In March 2019 Vittorio Corasaniti filed a complaint to the Prosecutor of the Republic of Milansure of the audio recording in which Professor Zacchè expressly reports that the notice was rigged, a fact which would also justify the deceit with which the Coordination Committee of the Master had diverted the funds intended for Alessandra B. pending the administrative proceedings. Months go by without receiving any news of the investigation. The file goes first on the desk of Ilda Boccassini (which enters it in the register of news that does not constitute a crime), then of the prosecutor Paolo Filippini. After more than a year, in fact, the lawsuit is still registered in model 45, in the register of news that does not constitute a crime. Corasaniti wrote several times to the chancellery of the PM, acknowledged the existence of the audio and ask to be heard as an offended person, but the e-mails of 09.03.2020, 09.14.2020 and 05.05.2021 are never answered.

After three years of “inertia”, he applies for the revocation of the file which is denied to him. Except to discover that on March 10, 2023 that the prosecutor himself had archived directly, without going through the investigating judge, i.e. without the control of any judge on one’s work, control by the judge of preliminary investigations, and without giving notice to the person of the decision. Decision that became a case on several sites dealing with law. While preparing the papers for the accounting magistrates and the Anac, the candidate-candidate requests a meeting and send the audios to the new rector of Bicocca. The answer of Iannantuoni is that of the beginning, perfect and circular: “I do not have powers of assessment and investigation which, however, belong to the Judicial Authority to which I invite you to contact”.

And what does the teacher say? “I don’t remember why I didn’t apply that time but I’ll call you back and tell you,” he replies Alessandra B. he won’t call again. However, she confirms that she has participated several times in the same competition for the master’s degree of which she was a teacher and coordinator in its five editions. “In any case, I didn’t ask for favours, nor did I know that anyone had taken the effort to reserve it for me”, he says, specifying that he cares a lot, because “it is one of the few non-profit human rights masters, whose balances are donated to UNICEF”.

The documents present on the site of the University of Milan – Bicocca however they say more. For the current edition, at least 30% of the expected revenue in a minimum amount of 70,000 euros should be intended for the Universitywhile Unicef ​​would perceive the miserable figure of 1228 euros. Net of the personal remuneration of each individual teacher from the humanitarian organization, including Alessandra B., who – alone – dictates a quarter of the lessons scheduled for the master’s.