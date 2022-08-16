There would be a story of stalking behind the attack that took place inside a breaking latest news gym against a 25-year-old.

The alleged perpetrator is a 50-year-old who has been challenged with the “red code”, legislation thanks to which the penalties for domestic and gender-based violence have been tightened. If justice will shed light on the facts, the story is the starting point to talk about a crime that in the headlines almost always ends when it ends in the worst way: physical violence. But stalking does not always lead to aggression and this could make it perceive as a “less serious” crime. This is not the case, on the contrary, it is perhaps one of the most dangerous behaviors of which we find ourselves victims and the reason is also socio-cultural: this is why teaching respect for others from an early age is a fundamental step. To explain it to IlPescara is Cinzia Carchesio, one of the coordinators of the Cam (Center for listening to abusive men) in breaking latest news. Cam which is the reference for the “red code” with that of breaking latest news which, at the moment, has in charge of several people who have been charged with the crime of stalking. In the introduction, it should be remembered that the task of the Center is not to ascertain any psychological pathologies, but to reduce the risk of relapse. Risk that can be reduced, he underlines by explaining that the people currently taken in charge have not repeated the behavior, but the fear of the penalty for a crime that, who commits it, hardly accepts as such, also weighs heavily in this sense.

It is precisely the stalkers, and we are talking about the cases in which there is no physical aggression, those with whom it is more difficult to take the path envisaged by the Cam, explains Carchesio. “They don’t recognize themselves as violent. For them, stalking a person is not violence. They tell you that maybe they insisted on an extra phone call, that they followed her, but that they never lifted a finger, that they never hit. For them what they do is lawful, they are not able to metabolize because they associate violence with using their hands or worse. In essence, they find it hard to recognize themselves as violent men. They often list things they’ve done, things they think are ‘good’ like changing a car tire, lending money, and so on. Gestures made towards the people of whom they become stalkers ”. Despite somehow managing to prevent them from persevering in their behavior, speaking of real awareness is therefore difficult: “often, even when they do not continue in the persecutory attitude, they continue to trivialize”, Carchesio points out. This is why in cases like these justice has an important weight and having exacerbated penalties is a deterrent that makes itself felt on those who do not even feel guilty and therefore reason according to a criterion that can be summarized in a “let’s not make things worse”. “Often and willingly – confirms the coordinator of the Cam – it is precisely the intervention of justice that blocks them. The sentence is scary. When we find ourselves working in a group, hearing others that talking about the physical attacks perpetrated, immediately report their experience precisely to emphasize that they have not made violence. They do not accept the comparison. It takes them much longer to become aware that they are, in reality, violent men and therefore it takes even longer for that risk of recidivism to materialize ”.

Not always, indeed perhaps in most cases, stalking, which is a form of devastating psychological violence for those who suffer it, leads to aggression, therefore, but “potentially it is an escalation and when it happens the fault is always of the woman who in somehow, they think, it provoked them. ‘I slapped her because she’, they tell you. This is why it is also a socio-cultural problem strongly rooted in a mentality with a strongly male-dominated imprint. It is the same reason – she concludes – why we work a lot in schools. Boys are more malleable, with them a certain mentality may not take root. On the other hand, to demonstrate that it is a problem that comes from a culture rooted in the past – he concludes – is demonstrated by the fact that the average age of abused men is high, we often speak of people in their 50s ”.

In short, beyond when certain events end up in the headlines because psychological violence leads to physical violence, the stalker, even when he does not commit aggression, remains a potentially dangerous subject who cannot see anything wrong in his behavior and this, perhaps, is what is even more frightening.