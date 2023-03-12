An unexpected gift, certainly appreciated. What Alberto Cotta Ramusino, aka Tananai, decided to do a Mara Venier during the episode of Sunday In, which aired this afternoon. After performing on the notes of Tangosong classified fifth at the kermesse Sanremo this year, the 27-year-old from Milan was given the long-awaited “Gold Record”. However, when it was time to say goodbye to the presenter, the artist decided to make an unexpected gesture. «But can I give it to you as a gift?» Tananai asks Mara Venier. «If you like it, I’ll gladly give it to you! The record company will let me have another one anyway. I want to give it to you, if you care and if you like the song». Displaced and moved, “Aunt Mara” thanked the singer for that “unique act of love and affection” received. «I’ll put it in my room», concludes the presenter.

Read also: