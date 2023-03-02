Guido Camera is a cassation lawyer of the Milanese court and carries out his activity in the criminal law sector. He also plays an intense teaching activity and is the author of several publicationsas well as being the president of the association “Italia, Stato di Giusti”, on whose platform he recently organized the webinar “Juve -15 the right does not wear shirts”. «Usually we negotiate sports topics, but I think this sentence deserves the attention of aAssociation like ours, because whatever litigation what about beni important economically and so relevant to millions of people, must respect the principles of one Rule of Lawalso in the context of justice sportywhich cannot escape the rules of due process”.

Camera also wrote a article on the sentence and read the conclusions of the appeal with Attention: «I think there are many strong themes. The one on the penalty is striking, to explain in a very simple way: how do you inflict 15 penalty points when there is a specific rule, I am referring to article 31, for which the legislator has provided for only a fine. And in the incorrect use of article 4, there is in any case a disproportion that does not respect the principle of fairness of the sentence, which must be guaranteed as much as that of afflictiveness. The judge cannot go beyond the legislator and do it with such a heavy penalty”. Another strong point of the appeal is the change of capo of imputation: «In a case of revocation, the scenario cannot be changed, which happened here, moreover by not allowing Juventus to defend itself on the basis of the new articles that were contested against it. Here the constitutional principles of due process are violated, which are also widely guaranteed in sports justice”.



Juventus, the reasons for the sentence of -15





And then it remains, elephant in the room, theabsence normative. «In the sentence with which the Federal Court of Appeal acquitted all the deferred by the federal prosecution, it was underlined that there were no rules or criteria to punish the conduct. That is, there was no rule on capital gains, nor a criterion for calculating the possible overvaluation of players. What has changed? Nothing. We are still without norms and without criteria. So the legal drop point does not exist. There can be no violation of a generic principle, forgetting the legal drop point. And it cannot be a violation to repeat a lawful conduct that is not prohibited by a law”. Finally, there is the speech of the model Of organization: “If strict liability is a big burden for companies, the company can also alleviate this burden by demonstrating that it has an adequate organizational model, or rather internal procedures designed precisely to avoid committing violations”.

This whole affair, however, deserves one reflection finale, that the lawyer Camera starts from difficult task of the Guarantee College, which will be called to decide in a climate of great pressure, with a great expectation of condemnation, fueled in public opinion by the repeated publications of excerpts from the Turin investigation: «The judges must be impassive and judge in total autonomy. The right can’t have a shirt, supporter can’t enter the judicial process in any way. It would rather be the case that clear rules be devised, because even in consociational justice, the associate – Juventus in this case – must have very clear what the consequences of his actions are, also to remove any alibi. On the other hand, the ritual must offer more guarantees for those who defend themselves. I have always had experiences of sports judges who apply great attention and dedication to their work, but I believe that the ritual needs implementations».