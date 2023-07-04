That’s all you should know about the alternative to gel nails!

Tired of acrylic or gel nails? Then Press on Nails are exactly what you need! How can artificial nails be attached or removed and are they harmful to our natural nails?

You would agree – there is hardly anything better than a beautiful manicure that gives us an extra boost of confidence. But to be honest, we could do without the drying time, the regular visits to the salon and all the work that goes with it. Luckily, that’s possible too, as press on nails are back and being hailed as one of the biggest nail trends for summer 2023. But are they harmful to our fingernails? How are the adhesive nails attached or removed? Are there any tricks to make Press On Nails last longer? In today’s article we explain everything you should know about the alternative to gel nails!

Chances are you’ve heard of Press On Nails before or even wore them as a kid. The name says it all – Press On Nails are artificial nails that are glued to the prepared natural nails and then pressed on. In the set you will find everything you need for this and the nails are easily attached to the fingernails with adhesive pads or a special glue. However, most women think of those cheap drugstore stick-on nails that we wore to school. Luckily, in 2023, sticky nails have nothing to do with our childhood ones. Press on Nails are now available in all sorts of sizes, shapes and designs so there is definitely something for everyone. Short, long, stiletto or as square nails – it’s all there! High-quality sets cost between 20 and 30 euros and that is exactly what makes Press on Nails an excellent and much cheaper alternative to gel nails.

How to attach Press on nails?

The adhesive nails are a great way to get a nice manicure quickly and without much effort. In order to achieve the best possible results, we will explain below how to properly attach Press on Nails. As already mentioned, you can either use sticky pads or a special glue for this. Whichever you choose, these steps are essential in the two methods.

To create a good base, you must first prepare your nails well. To do this, completely remove all nail polish residue and push back the cuticles. Cut the nails to the desired length and roughen the surface very slightly – the small grooves ensure that the Press on Nails last longer. If your nail bed is greasy, clean your fingernails with nail polish remover. Next, choose the right nail size for each of your fingers by comparing the different Press on Nails in the set.

Fasten Press on Nails with adhesive pad

Adhesive nails with adhesive pads can be attached particularly quickly and easily.

First care for the fingernails as described above. Carefully stick the adhesive pad to the inside of the artificial nail. Then carefully place the artificial nail on the natural nail and bring it into the right position. Press firmly on the nail for about 5 seconds and voilà – it’s that easy to attach Press on Nails!

With special glue

You need a steady hand to attach Press on Nails with glue, but with a little patience and our instructions you will succeed perfectly, we promise!

File and care for the nails. Select the matching artificial nails from the set and apply some glue to the underside of the artificial nail. Place the tip carefully at an angle on the nail fold and press towards the nail tip. Hold for at least 10-15 seconds. Note that some sets require the glue to be applied to the natural nail rather than the artificial nail – so always follow the instructions.

How to remove sticky nails?

In order not to damage your natural nails, it is also very important to remove Press on Nails correctly. Never be too aggressive or rude and be very careful. In order to remove the adhesive nails, we recommend that you first file them lightly so that they become thinner.

With nail polish remover

You can remove Press on Nails particularly quickly with nail polish remover. After filing the glue nails, soak your fingers in the nail polish remover for 5-6 minutes. After that, the nails should easily separate from the glue. Alternatively, you can dip cotton pads in the nail polish remover and wrap them around your nails. To protect your natural nails, you could also use an acetone-free nail polish remover if you like.

With soap and water

Press on Nails can also be removed with a mixture of water and soap. To do this, fill a small bowl with lukewarm water and some washing-up liquid or soap and soak your fingernails for about 15 minutes. Then carefully slide a nail stick under the artificial nails and lift very carefully. If it doesn’t work, don’t try to force the nails out, just dip them again for another 5-10 minutes. Then remove all adhesive residues with a nail buffer. Here’s a little tip – since soaking will make hands drier, give them an extra dose of moisture with a moisturizer or nail oil.

Are Press on Nails Harmful?

No woman wants to have chipped and brittle nails, so we’re wondering – are press on nails harmful? As long as you attach the adhesive nails correctly according to the instructions and do not remove them by force, you will definitely not experience any nasty surprises. In contrast to classic gel or acrylic nails, they are easier to use and your natural nails do not have to be filed so thin beforehand, which in turn protects the nail structure considerably.

Tips to make Press on Nails last longer

When used correctly, Press on Nails last up to 2 weeks and so that you can enjoy your new manicure for a long time, we have a few tips for you on how your adhesive nails will last longer.

With freshly applied Press on Nails you should avoid any contact with water for at least 1 hour. To ensure that your Press on Nails last a long time, it is important to prepare your natural nails appropriately beforehand – we already explained how to do this at the beginning. For the most flattering result possible, always make sure you are sizing correctly. Fake nails that are the wrong size not only look weird, but they also fall off much faster. Always apply the glue evenly and resist the urge to bathe your fingernails in it. Too much glue will start to ooze out the sides and small clumps will form.

