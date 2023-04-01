At the 2021 European Football Championship, the Dane Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. He was able to be resuscitated, but his example shows that sudden cardiac death is not the only thing that can affect old people with previous illnesses.

When it comes to sudden cardiac death, every minute counts. Before the emergency doctor arrives, the patient has to be resuscitated. Image: dpa

Prof. In an interview with Lucia Schmidt, doctor and host of the health podcast, Silke Kauferstein, head of Germany’s only forensic center for sudden cardiac death at the University Hospital in Frankfurt, reports on how she and her team deal with people who have a relative under the age of 50 due to a lose sudden cardiac death. Often there is a genetic disposition. In order to reduce the risk of further sudden cardiac death in the family, Kauferstein and her team provide prophylactic and therapeutic advice.

Lucia Schmidt Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

You can find more articles from our health department here.

You can find more episodes of the FAZ health podcast here.

Do you have any questions or suggestions about the podcast? Then write to us at [email protected]