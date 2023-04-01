Home Health That’s how great the risk of sudden cardiac death is in young people
Health

That’s how great the risk of sudden cardiac death is in young people

by admin
That’s how great the risk of sudden cardiac death is in young people


When it comes to sudden cardiac death, every minute counts. Before the emergency doctor arrives, the patient has to be resuscitated.
Image: dpa

At the 2021 European Football Championship, the Dane Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. He was able to be resuscitated, but his example shows that sudden cardiac death is not the only thing that can affect old people with previous illnesses.

Prof. In an interview with Lucia Schmidt, doctor and host of the health podcast, Silke Kauferstein, head of Germany’s only forensic center for sudden cardiac death at the University Hospital in Frankfurt, reports on how she and her team deal with people who have a relative under the age of 50 due to a lose sudden cardiac death. Often there is a genetic disposition. In order to reduce the risk of further sudden cardiac death in the family, Kauferstein and her team provide prophylactic and therapeutic advice.

Lucia Schmidt

Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

You can find more articles from our health department here.

You can find more episodes of the FAZ health podcast here.

Do you have any questions or suggestions about the podcast? Then write to us at [email protected]

See also  suffering from cardiac arrest. Doctors tried to revive her for an hour

You may also like

Painful Piriformis Syndrome caused by cell phone in...

Hair transplant (also artificial) When to do it,...

whoever takes it has a different face

Global Health

War Ukraine Russia, news. Raid on Kherson. Moscow...

Ghebreyesus (WHO), Urbani’s sacrifice will not be forgotten...

Attention, this widespread drug has been withdrawn from...

Dementia: “We can now find warning signs 20...

Pioli: “Few believe in us, if we play...

Autism: 1,200 centers in Italy, 54% in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy