That’s how many steps a day a healthy diet is worth

By now it is known: to maintain a good state of health, physical activity and a healthy diet are essential. But how are the two things equivalent? A group of scientists tried to find out by superimposing diet and physical activity to understand how many steps a healthy diet is equivalent to. If it is true that a number of steps between 6 and 10 thousand is the minimum wage that touches us every day, How many steps is a healthy diet worth?

How many steps is a healthy diet worth — The answer is… 4000 steps! The researchers arrived at this starting from the assumption that our cardiorespiratory fitness is one of the most powerful predictors of longevity and health and that regular physical activity serves to improve it. But among individuals who exercise the same way, there are often differences in fitness, suggesting that other factors contribute to how fit we are. Among these is diet: “Our study provides some of the most rigorous data produced to date to support the theory that better diets can lead to greater fitness,” explains the author, Michael Mi of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center of Boston. “And the improvement in fitness that we observed in participants with better diets was similar to the effect of taking 4,000 extra steps each day“.

A healthy diet is worth 4000 steps: the study — The study included 2,380 Americans, with an average age of 54, and more than half (54%) were women. The researchers measured their oxygen levels during exercise, then asked them to complete the Harvard Food Frequency Questionnaire to rate their consumption of 126 food items over the past year. The answers, which ranged from May o less than once a month a six or more servings per daywere used to evaluate the quality of the diet using l'Alternative Healthy Eating Index and the Mediterranean-style Diet Scoretwo indicators linked to heart health, where a higher score indicated eating a better diet of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, legumes, fish and healthy fats and limiting red meat and alcohol.

The research team also examined other elements, such as age, gender, total daily energy consumption, body mass index, smoking habits, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, diabetes and level of usual physical activity. The finding was that, in middle-aged adults, healthy diets were closely related to good physical fitness, regardless of physical activity levels. “The relationship was similar in women and men, and more pronounced in individuals under 54 than in older adults.”

conclusions — So If we eat healthily, can we save ourselves 4,000 steps a day? The answer is no! Primarily because it is an observational study and it was not possible to conclude that eating well causes better physical shape “or exclude the possibility of an inverse relationship, or that fit people choose to eat healthily”, explain the researchers.