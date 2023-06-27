That’s how much blood women lose during menstruation

Some women’s periods are lighter, while others’ periods are very heavy. But did you actually know how much blood you lose during your period?

Do you have to change your pad or tampon again? This can sometimes be quite annoying during the period. Bleeding intensity can vary slightly from cycle to cycle. This also applies to the periods of time – because on some days the bleeding during menstruation can be a little heavier than on others.

Blood loss of up to 150 milliliters is possible

During a normal menstrual period, a woman loses about 60 milliliters of blood. This takes about 4 hours and a normal tampon is then full. In the case of heavy menstrual bleeding, this can sometimes be around 80 milliliters of blood – that’s a third more in total. If you feel nauseous, have to change your tampon every two hours or have blood clots, you are suffering from a very heavy menstrual period – this is also called hypermenorrhea. That can be up to an incredible 150 milliliters of blood loss.

Cause of heavy menstrual bleeding

There are a number of factors that can increase menstrual bleeding, including the use of an IUD for contraception. Childbirth and hormonal changes can also be responsible for heavy menstrual bleeding. There are several treatment options – you should consult your gynecologist, who can prescribe a hormone IUD or a hormone ring. However, heavy menstrual bleeding can also be treated with hormone-free therapy.

But there are also some things you can do – because stress also affects your period. During your days you should take it easy and yoga exercises can also help. And nutrition also plays an important role: your body needs iron and vitamin B12 above all for blood formation. You should avoid greasy or sweet things during this time.