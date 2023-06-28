That’s how much money hospitals have to pay for a liter of donated blood

Blood donations save lives – World Blood Donor Day draws attention to this. Very few, however, know how precious and expensive a donated liter of blood really is.

Blood costs money, lots of money. Clinics in Berlin pay between 95 and 130 euros per blood unit, one containing around 330 milliliters. These are extrapolated between 285 and 390 euros per liter. The price varies depending on the quality and blood type. 0 RhD negative is the most desirable because any human can receive it.

The donors are not aware of this. Half a liter of blood will be drawn from you, and the German Red Cross (DRK) will give you vouchers or a snack. The private blood donation service Haema pays an expense allowance of 20 euros. The Charité blood donation center also pays 20 euros.

DRK is not allowed to make a profit – money goes to investments

That sounds like a big profit margin, but trading blood donations doesn’t happen in a normal market. The DRK blood donation services are non-profit limited liability companies and have to reinvest their income, for example in advertising and vehicles. The DRK covers 75 percent of the blood requirement and thus has a virtual monopoly. It determines the prices for other blood donation services, for example the private ones.

In contrast to the DRK, they are allowed to make profits – and not everyone is happy about the distorted competition. They are reluctant to talk about pricing and their business: The largest private company, Haema, answered a questionnaire from the “Tagesspiegel” with general statements about blood donation.

Many clinics, including Helios, Alexianer and DRK Kliniken Berlin, also did not want to comment on their consumption of blood products. The Charité uses around 50,000 canned goods a year, Vivantes around 25,000.

Germany needs a lot of blood

In an international comparison, Germany has one of the highest per capita consumption. Around 44 blood products were needed per 1,000 inhabitants in 2021, compared to half as many in Holland in previous years.

The DRK sells around 850 blood products to hospitals in Berlin and Brandenburg every day. The supply is currently stable. Daily supplies are between four and five days in advance.

In the summer, however, the willingness to donate blood decreases. Because of the warm weather, the donors have other priorities. The DRK is therefore warning as a precaution in order to be able to maintain the need.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

