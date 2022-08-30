The Last of Us was released on Playstation 3 in 2013. It was a huge success, so we got The Last of Us Remastered on Playstation 4 in 2014. It’s time to remake the game on Playstation 5, and The Last of Us: Part 1 is set to hit theaters on September 2, 2022.

We’ve got a bunch of photos and trailers showing off different aspects of the game, but there’s still room.

Game director Matthew Gallant makes it clear at the beginning of the video that this is not a remake, but a real remake. But with new tools, it’s already possible to make games look better than they did 9 years ago. Enemy AI has also been improved.

But is it enough to buy the game again? Let us know in the comments.