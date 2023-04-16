That’s the only way to do it right!

Of course, after devoting so much time to the garden, it’s annoying when it’s suddenly plagued by pests. One of the most harmful to plants is the grub, a fleshy larva that, depending on the species, feeds on the roots of plants for several years, killing them. So what do you do about it? There are various home remedies that can be used to combat grubs. But today we will explain how you can use nematodes against grubs.

Which beetle larvae are harmful?

Not all beetle larvae harm your plants. The rose beetle larvae, for example, only feed on dead plant parts and thus improve the soil. So before proceeding against grubs, it is worth identifying. However, if it is the fallow beetle, garden beetle or may beetle, you should act as soon as possible. But how exactly do you use nematodes against grubs and what are they all about?

What are nematodes?

Nematodes are roundworms that can also be harmful, but not if you choose the right species when fighting pests. If this is the case, the worm will take care of eliminating the pests, as we explained to you in relation to fungus gnats. To do this, he penetrates his victim and releases bacteria into his body, which then decomposes him from the inside. Once the food source for the nematode is gone, it will die off too, allowing you to get rid of both invaders.

Which nematodes to use against grubs?

Heterorhabditis and Steinernema have proven themselves in the fight against grubs and are usually also effective against the particularly stubborn cockchafer larvae. But how effective the fight actually turns out also depends on a few other things that you should consider.

How and when should nematodes be used against grubs?

On the one hand, it is important at which stage of life the larva is. This plays a very important role, especially with cockchafers. The younger the beetle larva is, the easier it can be fought with nematodes. The first stage of life is ideal.

Also not to be underestimated is the right time of year and the frequency of spreading the roundworms, as follows:

The larvae come out of hibernation in the spring and are therefore still weakened, which is a good prerequisite for starting to fight them.

The months of April and May are ideal, but you should also take the weather into account, because if it is too cold, the nematodes are less effective against grubs and other pests. They get into the soil via the irrigation water and this should not be below 8 degrees. So wait for a warmer weather phase.

In late summer, when new beetle larvae have hatched, you should apply nematodes again to control grubs.

To really get rid of all the grubs, repeat these two processes again the following year.

You can easily buy nematodes. Then put them in irrigation water (also not too cold) and use it to water the affected plants and garden areas (raised beds or lawns, for example). Threadworms that have been dissolved in irrigation water should be released immediately, as they will simply die off after a while.

If you are looking for some home remedies for grubs, you can have a look here.