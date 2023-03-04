The tomato is eaten all over the world. In Italy they eat about 15 kilos per person a year. The tomato can be eaten raw or cooked because it is one of the most loved ingredients of our made in Italy cuisine. The name tomato is due to the fact that in the beginning a quality with a golden color was widespread. Over the years the red quality of the tomato has prevailed. Today there are many types. A tour of the supermarket shelves reveals how the tomato is popularized by many brands.

The tomato is sold in many ways. We have the sauce, the puree, the velvety, the gravy but also the chopped, peeled and whole tomato. It all depends on how we want to cook the tomato to bring it to the table. When buying ready-to-use at the supermarket, you have to pay attention to its label so as not to have problems with some disease. When you buy from the greengrocer, on the other hand, you need to be careful about the period in which you buy. The tomato ripens between July and September. In the other months of the year we must always pay attention to its origin because it could come from some country where the use of pesticides is not controlled and it could also give us some diseases.

Tomatoes are good for the heart. It also helps skin and vision health. The tomato contains beta-carotene which, especially in summer, protects the skin from the sun’s rays and promotes a tan. The tomato protects against tumors, fights aging, stimulates diuresis, helps bone health, promotes digestion and counteracts muscle cramps. Sometimes, however, it favors some serious illness and that’s why it’s always good to know when we shouldn’t eat it for any reason.

The first thing to pay attention to with tomatoes is the amount we eat. Even with the tomato you shouldn’t overdo it. It’s acidic and you risk heartburn. Another disease that too much tomato can cause is the kidneys because it contains potassium and oxalates. The right dose, in order not to have any problems, is to never eat more than a third of a cup a day. This way you don’t have problems and you don’t have to fight some disease.

In conclusion, those suffering from gastritis should not eat tomatoes for any reason. This disease, in fact, worsens when, for example, you eat a lot of tomatoes, especially raw. A useful strategy for taking the tomato without worsening the symptoms of this widespread disease is to deprive it of the peel but also of its seeds. In this way the causes of the possible disturbance are avoided. Above all raw, it worsens the gestitis and also causes gastroesophageal reflux. Also beware of allergies because it contains histamine.