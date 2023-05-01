Home » that’s what it is
Even those who have little intention of becoming passionate about numismatics (the scientific study of coins and banknotes), it is still impossible to remain completely impassive to the charm of numerous forms of money, also because even in the digital age and with electronic money increasingly present in our lives, the concept of currency rare is even more interesting.

This rare coin is worth €4,500 – that’s what it is

In fact, in this well into the 21st century we continue to make constant use of “physical” currency which also happens to be the “preferred” form of many in the practical sphere. In Italy the memory of various coins that were part of the lira is still very much alive, in particular all those developed from the second post-war period up to the beginning of the new century.

In some cases it is possible to obtain an unexpected profit if you manage to “get your hands” on some coins that are not so ancient, but which in some cases are rare, or almost rare, pieces.

This is the case of the Italian 10 lire, specifically of the first variant of the republican era, the one that was minted during the early stages of the second post-war period, therefore before the famous aversionee “spiga”.

The first “modern” 10 lire was minted in Italma, a very common type of aluminum during the 20th century, and is known as Pegaso but also as Olivo, as these two representations make the issue very recognizable.

It was minted for only 4 years, specifically from 1946, the year of the proclamation of the Republic, until 1950, the year in which the aforementioned Spiga variant went into production.

For reasons related to the number of specimens but also for a historical factor, the 10 lire Pegaso / Olivo is very interesting, especially in the 1946 and 1947 issues.

In fact, the former can be worth from 100 euros to over 500 depending on the conditions, but those from 1947 are even rarer: the value exceeds a thousand euros if in good condition but “pieces” in perfect condition are worth up to €4,500.

