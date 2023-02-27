A new research published in the journal Neurology would have found a statistical link between blood type and the probability of stroke before the age of 60. A particular blood group, therefore, would be exposed to less risk.

So let’s see which group it is, and if it will be necessary to resort to screening for all the others.

Those with this blood type are less likely to have a stroke

For one thing, it may help to quickly retrace that what is meant by blood groupbefore illustrating the links between the latter and the likelihood of suffering from a stroke.

The blood group is an inherited trait, and differs from the others based on the antigens present on the surface of the red blood cells. According to this classification system, there are four groups, namely: A, B, AB e 0.

In the blood there are also antibodies against the antigens absent on the red blood cells, therefore those with group A will also have anti-B type antibodiesand who has an anti-A type group B.

Group 0 has no antigens on red blood cells, but has both antibody B and A in bloodas opposed to group AB which has both antigens on red blood cells and no antibodies.

We must then remember how each group can be Rh positive or negative. Rh is a protein, which may be (Rh+) or not (Rh-) present in the blood.

In addition to these major groups, there are also subgroups that present some slight differences (for example, group A has twenty subgroupsbut only A1 and A2 are widely spread).

According to scholars at the University of Maryland, it would be precisely group A1 to be correlated with a greater risk of stroke, followed by group B and then arrive to group 0, which has a 12% lower chance of contracting a stroke.

New blood group screening projects?

Speaking about the possibility of new screenings based on blood type, the senior researcher Steve Kittner he has declared:

We still don’t know why group A confers higher risk. But probably it has to do with blood clotting factors such as platelets and cells lining blood vessels and other circulating proteins, all of which play a role in the development of blood clots.

Therefore, at the moment new types of screening are excludedalso because the study process needs to be more widely contextualized.

Effectively, only 35% of the test takers were not Americanso there could also be a factor linked to national behavior and other biological factors not taken into consideration here.

An interesting fact, however, is how the risk ceased to be different from group to group when strokes were considered after the age of 60, suggesting that the processes that trigger juvenile strokes may be different from those in later life.

The hypothesis of the scholars is that the strokes that occurred at a young age are not so much caused by the accumulation of fatty deposits in the arteries (like those of an older age), but rather by factors related to clot formation.

Groups A and B have already been linked to a slightly higher risk of venous thrombosisso research could focus in that direction.

