For years and years ago we have become more and more accustomed to continuous sightings at the level of space. In fact, thanks to the ever more constant use of space probes, we continually search for objects and entities that allow us to deepen our knowledge of what is a mysterious entity such as space.

Without a doubt, one of the most surprising news in this regard would concern in particular a black disk, which would have suddenly appeared near the surface of the solar planet. What would this unprecedented black disc hide? Let’s find out together, going to analyze what has emerged from the European Space Agency.

It would have been in fact a satellite of theEuropean Space Agency to have sighted this black disk, which has revealed itself in a practically sudden way in front of the solar surface, for a very brief moment, while.

If apparently it looked like a very simple black disk, in reality it is nothing “extraordinary” as erroneously thought: it would in fact be nothing less than Mercury, one of the planets that rotates and transits within our Solar System . It would then have been discovered by the European Space Agency’s satellite while orbiting near the Sun.

The satellite then succeeded in the miraculous feat of capturing that precise moment, which actually hides a more than normal event. Solar Orbiter, this is the proper name of the satellite used by the Agency, would have made use of its most effective and powerful instruments to resume, in the most detailed way possible, the passage of the planet in correspondence with the surface of the Sun.

Reconstruction of events

Among the tools used in this case to capture his spectacular passage, we mention in particular the polarimetric and helioseismic cameratogether with the ultraviolet radiation camerafrom whose synergy we were able to extrapolate these fantastic and evocative high resolution images.

One of the features that most catches the eye from these shots obtained thanks to the footage of Solar Orbiter, is undoubtedly the small size of the planet Mercury compared to the Sun, which appears titanic in comparison. We recall that satellites of this type are also used to find exoplanets that orbit their reference stars, which astronomers from all over the world discover every day, thus managing to add further details to what we know about our solar system and other galaxies.

We therefore just have to wait with trepidation, to have the opportunity to discover new and unpublished planets, which we will certainly become aware of over the next few months or years.