There is a link between cancer and excessive sweating, especially if these episodes occur with certain characteristics – here’s what to know.

Cancers often tend to remain silent in the early stages, manifesting themselves only as the disease progresses. There are some atypical symptoms that can be a wake-up call. Among them, there is the excessive sweatingwhich in some circumstances can be caused by the cancer. Let’s find out together when and how it occurs, to understand when we should worry.

What is the link between cancer and excessive sweating?

Sporadic episodes of excessive sweating happen to everyone: it is a physiological reaction of our body, which can be caused by the increase in external temperature or by emotional factors.

However, in the event that this condition occurs in a constant and prolonged way over time, we should investigate the question to identify the triggering cause.

Among the main reasons that can explain excessive sweating are:

Diabetes;

Gotta;

Obesity;

Menopause;

Hyperthyroidism.

Furthermore, neoplasms are also among the causes of this condition. In particular, these episodes tend to occur at night and are accompanied by a number of concomitant symptoms, including:

Weight loss;

Tiredness;

Unmotivated pain.

In these cases, undergoing the necessary tests is essential: an early diagnosis, in fact, can prove to be decisive in the treatment and cure of the disease.

Night sweats: what types of cancer can cause it

As we have seen, excessive sweating – especially at night – can be one of the first indicators of cancer.

In particular, it is a symptom of some specific types of cancer. These include:

Liver cancer

Lymphoma at Hodgkin’s;

Mesothelioma;

Bone cancer;

Leukemia;

Carcinoid tumors;

Prostate cancer

Breast cancer.

Excessive sweating is usually caused by impaired hormone production. Women with breast cancer, for example, can experience premature menopause, the consequences of which are hot flashes.

In the case of men, however, prostate cancer can lead to a reduction in the amount of testosterone in the body. This lowering, in turn, would risk causing excessive sweating.

Finally, such episodes can also occur following treatments such as chemotherapy, including side effects of hot flashes.