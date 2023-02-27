The Cud is the fundamental document for the presentation of the tax return, it must be delivered to employees every year. Employers send it to their employees, while INPS sends it to pensioners and other recipients of benefits.

Cud 2023: when does it arrive?

The document must be sent to the Financial Administration by 16 March.

The 2023 Single Certification must be sent within the single deadline of 16 March by:

• Those who have paid the amount or value subject to withholding tax during 2022.

• Persons who have paid social security, welfare or insurance contributions to INAIL.

• Subjects who have paid sums or values ​​not subject to withholding tax but subject to contributions to INPS.

• Holders of insurance positions at INAIL.

• Administrative entities operating as withholding agents “registered in the administrative entities included in the INPS Public Employees Management”, as indicated in the draft guidelines for entry into the DG.

What is the Single Certification for?

In essence, the function of the Single Certification is to certify to the taxpayer, for the purposes of tax settlement, the following amounts received during 2022:

• Employment income incorporated in employment (articles 49 and 50 TUIR), subject to ordinary and separate taxation, withholding at source or substitute tax.

• Self-employment income subject to withholding tax (art. 53 TUIR); others (art. 67, paragraph 1, TUIR).

• Commissions for services relating to supply, agency, mediation, sales agency and business procurement relationships (even occasional) and commissions for home sales.

• Remuneration paid for the termination of agency relationships with natural persons.

• Amounts paid for services related to contracts for work or services performed by the co-owner as part of its business.

• Amounts paid following attachment proceedings against third parties.

• Amounts paid as compensation for expropriation.

• Amounts paid for housing rent of 30 days or less (so-called “short-term rentals”).

It also includes social security and welfare contributions relating to INPS and other entities, as well as insurance data from INAIL.

Finally, the cycle closes with the statement of withholdings made by the withholding agent (including withholdings and contributions).

Analyze in detail the structure, deadlines, innovations and transmission of the CU 2023.

The documents must be presented exclusively electronically and can be sent directly by the subject requesting the communication or through an authorized intermediary.

The presentation date is the same as the receipt of the information by the Revenue Agency. This shows the date of the communication certifying receipt of the information, also released electronically.

