Survived 12 different tumors, five of which are malignant, all caused by a mix of inherited genetic mutations that until now was considered incompatible with life: this is the exceptional case of a patient with a “super trained” immune system, the one described in the journal Science Advances by researchers from the National Cancer Research Center (Cnio) in Spain.

The study could pave the way for new early diagnosis techniques and new therapies to awaken the immune system against cancer. “We still do not understand how this individual could have developed during the embryonic phase, nor how he managed to overcome all his illnesses,” admits biologist Marcos Malumbres of Cnio.

The patient who left the researchers speechless developed his first tumor already in childhood: this was then followed by several after a few years from each other. In less than 40 years of life, he has been diagnosed with 12 different ones in various parts of the body: five are malignant. A complex situation in an equally complicated picture: the patient presents in fact other alterations such as skin spots and microcephaly.