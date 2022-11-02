Home Health that’s why he saved himself. The case in Spain
Health

that’s why he saved himself. The case in Spain

by admin
that’s why he saved himself. The case in Spain

Survived 12 different tumors, five of which are malignant, all caused by a mix of inherited genetic mutations that until now was considered incompatible with life: this is the exceptional case of a patient with a “super trained” immune system, the one described in the journal Science Advances by researchers from the National Cancer Research Center (Cnio) in Spain.

Pancreatic cancer, possible diagnosis up to three years earlier: the discovery of researchers from the University of Oxford

The study could pave the way for new early diagnosis techniques and new therapies to awaken the immune system against cancer. “We still do not understand how this individual could have developed during the embryonic phase, nor how he managed to overcome all his illnesses,” admits biologist Marcos Malumbres of Cnio.

THE STORY

The patient who left the researchers speechless developed his first tumor already in childhood: this was then followed by several after a few years from each other. In less than 40 years of life, he has been diagnosed with 12 different ones in various parts of the body: five are malignant. A complex situation in an equally complicated picture: the patient presents in fact other alterations such as skin spots and microcephaly.

See also  In a pandemic, the consumption of drugs is growing, and not just for anxiety

You may also like

Veneto, primary doctors shortage alarm: “We are heading...

it is bad for your health and causes...

Sharon Stone, your message

Reitegro of the Medici no vax, the Puglia...

Mecocci new director of Internal and Specialized Medicine...

The morning after pill for sexual infections

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci: “Higher salary for those...

Driving safety, never take aspirin: the danger is...

Sparkling water, which is the best: the ranking...

Minister Schillaci: “The health departments decide where No...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy