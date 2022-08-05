Sweltering heat, even at night. An increasingly common scenario. Especially in big cities. Where the heat and the heat are amplified by the “asphalt jungle”. And many people, who do not have an air conditioner at home, struggle to sleep, with all the repercussions that a lack of rest can have: both in terms of concentration at work and in terms of repercussions on health. But why do you sleep badly when it’s hot? Blame the zeitgeber. Here’s what 10 tips for sleeping well But why do you sleep badly when it’s hot? To explain it is an article published on the website of Humanitas Mater Domini (private multi-specialist institute, accredited with the National Health Service for outpatient and hospitalization activities) through the words of Dr. Elisa Morrone, psychologist specialized in Cognitive Behavioral Psychotherapy of Humanitas Mater Domini and of the Humanitas Medical Care Medical Centers. Blame the zeitgeber. That’s what it is “It is called zeitgeber and it is the biological clock that regulates the sleep-wake rhythm, connected to the rhythm of our body temperature. In fact, a decrease in body temperature corresponds to a greater propensity to sleep. For this reason, very often when we are tired it is possible to feel a sensation of cold. In summer, as in winter, during the night our temperature can vary: if this aspect is associated with a high temperature in the bedroom, the result could be that of a tormented night and an unrefreshing sleep “. 10 tips for sleeping well Professor Morrone then provides 10 tips for sleeping better, we report them below Avoid physical activity in the evening. Swimming or running, for example, if practiced in the late evening, can activate our body and make it more difficult to fall asleep, because vasodilation increases and, therefore, the perception of heat. …