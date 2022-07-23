Vitamin B12 is essential for our body. Often in short supply due to poor nutrition. Do you want to understand what the symptoms are and how to prevent it from weakening you?

Vitamin B12 must never be lacking

The deficiency of this vitamin is often due to one poor nutrition, or you don’t eat all the nutrients you need to acquire it. The deficiency corresponds to a strong anemia, it is defined as “pernicious anemia”. It manifests itself with fatigue, weakness, moodiness and paleness. In severe forms it manifests itself with dizziness, blurred vision and accelerated heart rate.

Foods that contain this vitamin are:

Beef or veal liver

Lamb liver

Caviar

Oysters

Rabbit

Mackerel

Mussels

fresh cheese

Lean ham

Trout

Emmentaler and Camembert

Cooked salmon

Mozzarella

1 hard-boiled egg

3 tablespoons of rounded quarks

1 small glass of cow’s milk

By eating these foods, some occasionally, others rigorously, you can avoid the deficiency of this vitamin.

Symptoms of the deficiency

It is an essential nutrient that the body needs for processes such as DNA synthesis, energy production and central nervous system function. Besides the fact that people don’t follow one balanced diet.

Studies show that people over 40 are deficient in this vitamin. It is clear that the capacity to take decreases with age, deficiency is more common in the elderly. According to research, however, this does not mean that children and younger adults, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, can also develop a deficiency.

The vitamina B12 it can bring various problems if it fails; here are the symptoms to notice if you have a deficiency: