Vitamin B12 is essential for our body. Often in short supply due to poor nutrition. Do you want to understand what the symptoms are and how to prevent it from weakening you?
Vitamin B12 must never be lacking
The deficiency of this vitamin is often due to one poor nutrition, or you don’t eat all the nutrients you need to acquire it. The deficiency corresponds to a strong anemia, it is defined as “pernicious anemia”. It manifests itself with fatigue, weakness, moodiness and paleness. In severe forms it manifests itself with dizziness, blurred vision and accelerated heart rate.
Foods that contain this vitamin are:
- Beef or veal liver
- Lamb liver
- Caviar
- Oysters
- Rabbit
- Mackerel
- Mussels
- fresh cheese
- Lean ham
- Trout
- Emmentaler and Camembert
- Cooked salmon
- Mozzarella
- 1 hard-boiled egg
- 3 tablespoons of rounded quarks
- 1 small glass of cow’s milk
By eating these foods, some occasionally, others rigorously, you can avoid the deficiency of this vitamin.
Symptoms of the deficiency
It is an essential nutrient that the body needs for processes such as DNA synthesis, energy production and central nervous system function. Besides the fact that people don’t follow one balanced diet.
Studies show that people over 40 are deficient in this vitamin. It is clear that the capacity to take decreases with age, deficiency is more common in the elderly. According to research, however, this does not mean that children and younger adults, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, can also develop a deficiency.
The vitamina B12 it can bring various problems if it fails; here are the symptoms to notice if you have a deficiency:
- Lthe deficiency of this vitamin it will make you feel tired due to the lack of red blood cells, much less will be produced if this vitamin is missing.
- headache: A recent study looked at 140 people, half of whom suffered from migraines, found vitamin B12 deficiency in them.
- burning in the tongue: the tongue of people with this deficiency will often be inflamed. They meet degrees of perennial stomatitis. pins and needles in the extremities: Tingling and burning in the hands are another alarm symptoms
- memory impairment: especially in the elderly, some studies have highlighted the lack of memory and concentration
- depressive mood: having this deficiency, more stress accumulates and there is often anxiety. This can lead to the depression in some subjects.
- yellow or pale skin: According to some studies, anemia caused by a lack of this vitamin causes yellow or very pale skin and in severe cases even jaundice.
- Bowel problems: Often some intestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and gas are caused by this deficiency. If other causes are ruled out, it is a must to check it to understand where the problem is coming from.