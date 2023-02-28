The farina it is the product that is obtained from the grinding of cereals. There are different types on the market but some of them are not good for health. Among many, that one whole wheat turns out to be the best nutritionally as there are all the nutrients of the grain. That 00 instead, it is the most refined and there is no bran (which is rich in fibre) and the wheat germ which contains vitamins, amino acids and other substances; however, it contains starch and very little protein.

The one called “” is less refined and devoid of most of the nutrients; then there are also those calls 1 e 2 which according to some data they are semi integral. The worrying thing, however, is a type of flour that seems to be bad for our body causing diabetes and for this reason it would be the case to stay very careful when buying at the supermarket. It is harmful to health despite being very common in supermarkets and well consumed.

Unfortunately there is no clear and precise information on the damage it can cause and on the internet there are some sites that disclose a lot of data and the risks involved in eating it. However, people continue undisturbed not only to buy it but also to eat it without any problems. But what you should know is that this flour is very rich in sugars and for this reason it creates an increase in the glycemia and the accumulation of deposited fats; there are also those who argue that it causes weakening of the body which causes diseases, including tumors.

According to important data. it seems that this flour creates an increase in insulin and the suppression of glucagon or of a hormone that controls sugars making them remain within certain permitted limits but when it is suppressed it leads to weight gain. The lack of fibrous substances in this flour it does not regulate all intestinal transit and also leads to the feeling of hunger which increases after having taken the sugars it contains. In light of all this, we believe it is really important to be careful which one is good for your health and which one isn’t because you cannot remain indifferent.

But what is this flour that is bad for your health?

We are talking about the named one “00” which is generally used for bread, focaccia and pizza but is also used to make sweets and biscuits. It is recommended for multiple uses but in reality it does not contain a lot of good substances in the long run it can cause damage to the body precisely because it contains harmful substances.